Emerging Farmers Working Group Seeks New Members

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Emerging Farmers’ Working Group (EFWG) has openings for nine volunteer members for two-year terms. Minnesotans interested in making it easier for new and emerging farmers to create or sustain an agricultural business are encouraged to apply now through September 8, 2022.

“The work of the Emerging Farmers’ Working Group is critically important in helping identify barriers to entering the field of agriculture and create resources to support new and emerging farmers in our state,” said Assistant MDA Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “We need members of diverse communities and varying backgrounds and experiences to advise the MDA and shape the future of farming in Minnesota.”

Your voice matters. We encourage you to become a member of the 2022-2023 Emerging Farmers Working Group. Everyone is welcome to apply. The MDA is particularly interested in the following perspectives:

Women

Veterans

Persons with a disability/disabilities

American Indian/Alaska Native

Communities of color

Young

Urban

The deadline to apply for EFWG membership is Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The MDA website has the membership application and more information on the EFWG page. Email your questions to the Emerging Farmer Office at mda.emerging.farmers@state.mn.us.

Thank you to our inaugural and current members for your continued participation.

