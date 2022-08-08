Join MDC staff on a guided squirrel hunt at Scrivner Road CA

Body

Cole County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites beginner squirrel hunters on a guided hunt Oct. 1 at Scrivner Road Conservation Area. This event will begin at 7 a.m., and there is a pre-requisite event required for participants. This pre-requisite event will be held at Runge Nature Center on Sept. 29 from 6-7 p.m. with a pre-hunt orientation to be scheduled that same evening.

Squirrel hunting season is currently underway with an end date of Feb. 15, 2023. There are various ways to legally hunt squirrels including archery and gun usage. For a comprehensive list of squirrel hunting regulations, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4T6.

To sign up for this hunt please contact Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-522-4115 ext. 3420. Spots for this event are limited.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. From Highway 50 in Jefferson City, take Highway 179 north .25 miles to the area entrance. Scrivner Road Conservation Area is located south of Russellville. From Russellville, take Route AA south, then Scrivner Road east, then Scott Road north .7 miles to the area.