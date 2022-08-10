Top IBM® Maximo® Asset Performance Solution and Service Provider Organizations recognized with MAXIMOWORLD® AWARDS
The MaximoWorld Awards recognize outstanding performance in a myriad of Solution Provider Awards.
It gives us great pride and satisfaction to present these awards and recognitions”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAXIMOWORLD®, a Reliabilityweb event that edition is being held in its 2022 together with TRIRIGAWORLD® co-located with APM, has announced the MAXIMOWORLD® AWARD winners, as a way to recognize the effort and commitment of companies and organizations to reliability and asset management through the use of the IBM® Maximo® suite. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Visual Support, data governance or information management are all Industry 4.0 advances that have been massively incorporated into the industry worldwide and have significantly impacted reliability and asset management. The ability to take on and apply new technologies makes it possible to create stronger organizations, sustainable over time, with safe and profitable operations to respond to market needs. Within this framework of action, MAXIMOWORLD® AWARD rewards those who have made a deep commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement, implementing new techniques and applying cutting-edge technology offered by IBM® Maximo® and thereby achieving reduced downtime, reduced costs, increased business profits, by making use of advanced analytical tools and IoT data. This optimizes performance and improves operational availability, as well as extending the useful life of the equipment.
— Terrence O'Hanlon, CEO of Reliabilityweb.com
System reliability is the main reason why organizations invest in enterprise asset management, because making it faster, safer and with higher quality is what the best-run companies in the world expect to achieve. With IBM® Maximo® it is possible to achieve greater value for organizations, managing both their assets and those who are responsible for maintenance, obtaining excellent benefits with an average five-year return on investment (ROI) of 450%. IBM® Maximo® offers visibility and control over the entire organization to manage assets, resources, plan and control processes, inventories and expenses. In addition, at MaximoWorld® it is possible to meet and share with IBM®'s top executives and partners who can offer valuable contributions, knowledge and experiences so that companies can accelerate time to value using this impressive asset management tool.
At this conference and exhibition, which brings together the best in global maintenance and asset management, awards were presented to the following companies, according to the categories in which they competed:
- Best New Implementation (within the last two years): Chugach Government Service and Interloc Solutions.
-Best use of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Visual Support: Vetasi | Digital Engineering Solutions
-Best AI/Machine Learning/IIoT Implementation: Tennessee Valley Authority
-Best Mobility: Southern Company and Interpro Solutions
-Best Maximo Asset Management Data Governance: AMENTUM and Interloc Solutions
-Special Recognition Best Maximo® Asset Information Management: Kansas City Airport and EDI Electronic Data Inc.
-Special Recognition Best Work Execution Management: Prometheus Group and Mission Support and Test Services, LLC.
“It gives us great pride and satisfaction to present these awards and recognitions" -said Terrence O'Hanlon, CEO of Reliabilityweb.com. "For years we have made a great effort to engage as many companies and professionals as possible in the culture of asset management, not only so that they can achieve the highest performance from their teams or make their organizations more profitable, but to make the world a better place. This is because reliability is in everything, it impacts all structures and all areas of action, so that more reliable organizations bring back a safer world for everyone: the people, the environment, the facilities, everything. These awards represent the importance that these companies attach to the quality of products and services, to the safety of processes, to the health of those who work in them" - he pointed out.
The award-winning companies submitted outstanding work, which benefits all MaximoWorld® participants by offering new and better insights into the uses and benefits of IBM® Maximo®. On the other hand, winning these awards means generating internal and external recognition and validation of the program, they create an unparalleled opportunity for internal and external evaluation and comparison, they can validate their program through the results shown, they can contribute to the body of knowledge (already existing and constantly evolving) on effective asset management and reliability best practices, while promoting teamwork.
The experiential learning ecosystem that is MaximoWorld® is the space par excellence for professionals who want to boost their careers and for companies that want to be better every day, with high levels of competitiveness and high levels of excellence. Reliabilityweb makes it possible, once again.
About Reliabilityweb.com:
Founded in 1999, Reliabilityweb.com is a community of knowledge and a community of practice focused on advancing reliability and asset management to make stakeholders safer and more successful. The Reliabilityweb.com team works with integrity, authenticity and responsibility.
Reliabilityweb
Reliabilityweb.com
+1 888-575-1245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn