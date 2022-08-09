RLI Reliability Leadership Institute Community of Practice meeting to strengthen ties in the framework of MAXIMOWORLD®
Being immersed in this ecosystem of knowledge creation, of which everyone can be a part, is one of the reasons that makes it so exciting”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RLI brings together asset management professionals, engineering consulting firms and solution providers to improve business effectiveness and sustainability of reliability and asset management.
This Monday evening, August 8, as part of the pre-conference activities of MAXIMOWORLD®, co-located with Asset Performance Summit, TRIRIGAWORLD® (Reliabilityweb.com® events) in Austin, Texas, the RLI Community of Practice meeting was held, attended by organizations that use the Uptime Elements Framework in their companies and plants, as part of the process of continuous improvement and consolidation of the culture in asset management and industrial reliability worldwide. Sharing experiences, knowledge, strengthening relationships and communication among all professionals committed to operational excellence and safety achieved through asset management, is one of the reasons why this event is so successful. It is the space par excellence to learn about the latest technological advances that strengthen and support industrial reliability, as well as the scientific and managerial approaches that surround and support the business.
"Being immersed in this ecosystem of knowledge creation, of which everyone can be a part, is one of the reasons that makes it so exciting" -said Terrence O'Hanlon, CEO of Reliabilityweb.com during the RLI meeting, which took place in an unbeatable setting.
Reliability Leader Institute is a unique organization within the Reliability community, focused on learning, experience and training of future leaders in Maintenance and Asset Management. Since 2015 it operates as a Community of Practice (CoP), bringing together asset owners, engineering consulting firms and solution providers from the public and private sector, whose common goal is to improve business effectiveness and sustainability of reliability and asset management, through the collaboration of RLI Active Project management members, research, related initiatives and industry alliances. Its primary mission is to transform the way asset owners, business owners and professionals view maintenance, to advance asset management so that organizations become increasingly safer industrially and environmentally, preserving people's lives and delivering economic results in tangible ways. In its vision, RLI focuses on creating consistent and predictable values for organizations that advance reliability and asset management using a common reliability framework and asset management system, supported by values such as Integrity, Authenticity and Accountability. All this allows not only to have a bigger picture for all those passionate about asset management, but to understand the scope of these activities, promote the advantages it offers for all companies and organizations that wish to remain competitive, helps to understand and integrate the constant changes within the industry, incorporate the new technologies of Industry 4.0 within a consistent plan, obtain an ROI that can be increasing and, very importantly, work for something greater than personal interests. Being focused on a common goal and sharing lessons learned drives improvements and breakthroughs, from which everyone benefits.
Reliabilityweb.com, which organizes these events and has created RLI, is making great efforts worldwide to support and promote the asset management culture. The RLI Member Care Leader will staff the CoP supported by the services and leadership of Reliabilityweb. com, using as a system the Uptime Elements, 10 Rights of Asset Management, Strategic Maintenance Leadership Series, Uptime Element Body of Knowledge, ISO 55000, ISO 14224, IEC 60300, ISO 31000, ISO 19650, the MIMOSA Interoperability Framework, combined with over 200 books and thousands of articles and video presentations, and a library of graphics and slides; plus traditional and multimedia publications, conferences, training, cohorts and consortia. Reliabilityweb.com partners support the ongoing journey to reliability and the RLI communities benefit greatly by receiving high-value certifications.
