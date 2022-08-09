Low6 doubles down on North America Operator growth through partnership with SCCG Management

SCCG + Low6 Announcement Logo SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low6, the award-winning leader in sports gamification, has entered into a partnership agreement with SCCG. The renowned gaming industry investment and management company will help source and facilitate North American-based Sports Betting Operators looking to leverage Low6’s technology to best acquire new users.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management said of the partnership, “At SCCG we understand the importance of effective fan engagement as a way to bring betting customers into the funnel for sports wagering. Nobody does that better than Low6 and its platform and engaging content. This is demonstrated by its impressive roster of clients throughout the USA. The team at SCCG will do it’s part to leverage its relationships with teams, leagues and gaming operators to expand the customer base in North America!”

Low6 has already forged partnerships with forward-thinking U.S. teams and leagues, such as the PGA TOUR, UFC, Learfield, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Pistons, but this alliance with SCCG should turbo-charge the company’s ability to offer itself as a trusted partner of sports betting operators. Low6’s free-to-play platform powers a range of formats to help operators engage with sports fans, and then acquire and retain those fans as customers. Last month Low6 announced that their industry-leading gamification technology was being made available to the sports, sports betting and gaming industries as a full whitelabel, turnkey B2B solution.

SCCG Management is one of the pre-eminent names in strategic consultation to the North American sports world, and is adding Low6 to their client partner ecosystem to explore synergies in their continuing work supporting major and emerging sports leagues and content. SCCG already manages sponsorship agreements with the Cincinnati Bengals, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and the Iowa Cubs; has a business development partnership with the Northwoods Baseball League and the American Cornhole League; consults with Major Arena Soccer League; a data distribution and co-development strategic partnership with America Ultimate Disc League and a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to leverage data, content and engagement.

“Low6’s trajectory over the past 12 months has rocketed sky high as we’ve added a white-label acquisition platform for the B2B sports betting industry to our palette of trusted partnerships with some of the top U.S. sports leagues and clubs”, said Jamie Mitchell, CEO of Low6. “With a number of operators already onboard our development partnership with SCCG will enable even more sports betting brands in North America to access the engaging content that we offer via the Low6 Gamification Platform to convert, retain and monetize their users”.

Low6, the #1 acquisition play in gaming, is an award-winning leader in sports gaming technology. Their groundbreaking platform is now available as a white-label gamification service to global betting operators. Low6 has been gamifying audiences globally, powering franchises with their own branded experiences to engage and monetize their digital fanbases, through innovative and creative solutions that redefine future sports mobile gamification. Low6 is a proud partner of the PGA TOUR, UFC, LEARFIELD, NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, and the NBA Detroit Pistons. For its trailblazing approach and next-generation gamification breakthroughs, Low 6 won the ”Virtual and Fantasy Operator” and “Rising Star” Awards at the 2021 EGR Operator Awards, “Freeplay Gaming Supplier” at the EGR North America Awards 2022, Industry Rising Star at SiGMA Americas Award 2022 and Fantasy & DFS Supplier at the EGR B2B Awards 2022. CEO Jamie Mitchell is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2022.

SCCG specializes in the investment in and development of worldwide brands, governmental and regulatory management support, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international land-based casinos, sports wagering, internet gambling, gaming, esports and entertainment markets.

