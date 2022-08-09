Submit Release
Fresh Air Fund and Youthful Savings are Throwing a Pizza Party at Sauce Restaurant

Youthful Savings and The Fresh Air Fund Celebrate the Culmination of The My Own Business Challenge with a Party!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 10th, Youthful Savings, in collaboration with The Fresh Air Fund, is throwing a pizza party at Sauce Restaurant (78 Rivington Street NY, NY) to celebrate the graduation of youth who enrolled in the Summer Teen Academy Entrepreneurship program. This event will feature further information on entrepreneurship strategies and opportunities, as well as celebrate all of the youth’s accomplishments this summer. There will be a performance from Clayton Joseph Scott who aims to empower people through music. Youthful Savings has also created a “Youthful Savings Jams” Spotify playlist that focuses on improving mental health through the healing powers of positive music.

The Fresh Air Fund’s Summer Teen Academy Entrepreneurship youth partake in The My Own Business Challenge - a course on The Learning Marketplace - while also taking guided self-paced learning that enhances comprehension in financial acumen, Bitcoin/Blockchain education, and how best to increase mental health so youth can become the best generation yet. Graduates of this unique program can become online vendors on the Youthful Savings Marketplace.

“The Fresh Air Fund is invested in providing young people opportunities to explore and learn new skills through the Summer Teen Academy. Our partnership with Youthful Savings has opened the door for our youth to explore their creativity, develop business ideas, and learn how to be financially empowered. We would like to thank Youthful Savings for their commitment to our youth, and we are proud to have worked together on enriching programming over these past three summers,” Cesar Rodriguez, Director of Teen Programming, The Fresh Air Fund.

This event aims to inspire organic networking opportunities amongst the youth who participated in the program all summer. Increasing youth engagement is at the core of Youthful Savings’ mission. Creating innovative events helps youth increase their confidence and mental health. As youth prepare to build a more inclusive economy, Youthful Savings is dedicated to inspiring them to be the best generation yet!

About Youthful Savings:

Youthful Savings is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com

