Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders Names Healthcare Veteran Daniel Badgley Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), a leading privately owned and operated neurology and healthcare services company, today announced Daniel Badgley, MBA has been named as Chief Executive Officer.
Badgley brings a tremendously diverse portfolio of advanced healthcare leadership experience to MIND, including expertise in growth, strategy and practice management. He previously served as Executive Director, Pinnacle GI Partners, Digestive Health Institute Division in Lansing and CEO of East Lansing’s Michigan Gastroenterology Institute. Additionally, for more than 25 years, Badgley served as an administrator with Henry Ford Health.
“Healthcare has significantly evolved over the past few years,” said Dr. William Boudouris, president of MIND. “As we continue to grow as a company, we’re fortunate to have found an experienced leader with a strong record of success in the healthcare sector who will strengthen our organization and execute the strategies necessary to ensure our patients continue to receive the most elite cutting-edge care.”
In his role as CEO, Badgley is responsible for three office locations: Farmington Hills, Roseville and Dearborn Heights; along with 30 providers and more than 140 employees. MIND’s extensive neurology-based service lines include MRIs, Infusions, Interventional Pain Management, Neuro-Diagnostic testing, as well as numerous specialty centers dedicated to specific conditions including Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease/movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease/memory disorders and headache/migraine/facial pain.
“MIND has an incredible reputation and an unsurpassed commitment to excellence in the field of neurology,” said Badgely. “MIND continues to stay at the apex of the technology curve, solidifying our commitment to patient care, compassion and convenience.”
Badgley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Wayne State University.
About Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders
Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, MIND is a leading neurology practice dedicated to providing the most comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and supportive services to adult patients and their families affected with neurological conditions. In an effort to improve outcomes and quality of life, MIND is one of the few comprehensive private neurological facilities in the country focused on the betterment of our patients through the use of onsite, cutting-edge neuro-diagnostic technology, neuro-imaging, infusion services and medical education and research. Learn more at MINDonline.com.
Joseph Howse
Badgley brings a tremendously diverse portfolio of advanced healthcare leadership experience to MIND, including expertise in growth, strategy and practice management. He previously served as Executive Director, Pinnacle GI Partners, Digestive Health Institute Division in Lansing and CEO of East Lansing’s Michigan Gastroenterology Institute. Additionally, for more than 25 years, Badgley served as an administrator with Henry Ford Health.
“Healthcare has significantly evolved over the past few years,” said Dr. William Boudouris, president of MIND. “As we continue to grow as a company, we’re fortunate to have found an experienced leader with a strong record of success in the healthcare sector who will strengthen our organization and execute the strategies necessary to ensure our patients continue to receive the most elite cutting-edge care.”
In his role as CEO, Badgley is responsible for three office locations: Farmington Hills, Roseville and Dearborn Heights; along with 30 providers and more than 140 employees. MIND’s extensive neurology-based service lines include MRIs, Infusions, Interventional Pain Management, Neuro-Diagnostic testing, as well as numerous specialty centers dedicated to specific conditions including Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease/movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease/memory disorders and headache/migraine/facial pain.
“MIND has an incredible reputation and an unsurpassed commitment to excellence in the field of neurology,” said Badgely. “MIND continues to stay at the apex of the technology curve, solidifying our commitment to patient care, compassion and convenience.”
Badgley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Wayne State University.
About Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders
Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, MIND is a leading neurology practice dedicated to providing the most comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and supportive services to adult patients and their families affected with neurological conditions. In an effort to improve outcomes and quality of life, MIND is one of the few comprehensive private neurological facilities in the country focused on the betterment of our patients through the use of onsite, cutting-edge neuro-diagnostic technology, neuro-imaging, infusion services and medical education and research. Learn more at MINDonline.com.
Joseph Howse
Catalyst Media Factory
+1 313-462-0808 ext. 708
joseph@catalystmediafactory.com