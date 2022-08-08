Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,532 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting and Plans Display for U.S. 522 White Oak Run Bridge Replacement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for U.S. 522 White Oak Run Bridge Replacement Project in Bethel Township, Fulton County. The project consists of a box culvert replacement, minor roadway approach paving, and upgrading guide rail to meet current standards. Intersection sight distance improvements are proposed at the intersection of U.S. 522 and Bethel Church Road, which includes a layback of the existing slope and intersection re-alignment. A detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bethel Township Municipal Building, 289 Long Hollow Road, Warfordsburg, PA 17267.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Paul A. Hook, P.E., by phone 814-317-3071 or by e-mail pahook@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


You just read:

Public Meeting and Plans Display for U.S. 522 White Oak Run Bridge Replacement Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.