Public Meeting and Plans Display for U.S. 522 White Oak Run Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for U.S. 522 White Oak Run Bridge Replacement Project in Bethel Township, Fulton County. The project consists of a box culvert replacement, minor roadway approach paving, and upgrading guide rail to meet current standards. Intersection sight distance improvements are proposed at the intersection of U.S. 522 and Bethel Church Road, which includes a layback of the existing slope and intersection re-alignment. A detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bethel Township Municipal Building, 289 Long Hollow Road, Warfordsburg, PA 17267.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Paul A. Hook, P.E., by phone 814-317-3071 or by e-mail pahook@pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101



