TraceGains™ Gather Migration to Include Advanced SGS DIGICOMPLY Functionality
This improved integration allows brands to source and build global supplier diversity with improved ingredient and supplier surveillance.
SGS DIGICOMPLY's rich data gives us the ability to generate insights and alerts based on the exact product from the exact vendor that any of our customers is sourcing."WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the world's only networked ingredients marketplace, announced the next phase of its growing partnership with SGS DIGICOMPLY, the world's most powerful compliance intelligence platform for the food, beverage, and personal care sectors.
— Greg Heartman
The TraceGains Gather™ platform integrates tens of thousands of global supplier locations and ingredient-level data sources into one unified platform, helping enterprises identify and qualify suppliers, source items and ingredients, build recipes, and draft and negotiate specifications – all while digitizing and automating the collection of compliance and regulatory documentation.
“Incorporating SGS DIGICOMPLY’s rich data into TraceGains Gather™ gives us the ability to generate insights and alerts based on the exact product from the exact vendor that any of our customers is sourcing,” TraceGains Vice President of Product Greg Heartman said. “And with our next major update, any customer formulating with TraceGains will be able to benchmark against global regulations in any jurisdiction as well.”
SGS DIGICOMPLY’s industry-leading intelligence data integrates with the TraceGains solution set, allowing brands to source safely and build global supplier diversity while enabling proactive monitoring of ingredients and suppliers worldwide.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is revolutionizing CPG supply chain agility through an innovative Networked Ingredients Marketplace. The ability for businesses to seamlessly connect with partners through a networked marketplace is essential for collaborating to solve today’s unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners flows instantly using intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable.
About SGS DIGICOMPLY
SGS DIGICOMPLY is a powerful content management platform that combines AI technology with the expertise of SGS food compliance teams to sort and classify vast volumes of global compliance data into a single, coherent, and reliable source. SGS DIGICOMPLY’s parent company, SGS, is the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 93,000 employees, SGS operates a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
