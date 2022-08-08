WYDOT hosts public meeting on transportation projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Uinta County Commission on Sept. 6 to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. More information about the commission meeting and times will be available at the Uinta County Commission web site at http://www.uintacounty.com/ 15/County-Commissioners.

The public is invited to attend a public open house meeting on the annual State Transportation Improvement Plan on August 18, 2022 at the Superintendent’s Building at 1446 Main Street in Evanston from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

· Program overview

· Information on funding

· Timeline of the process

· Details on statewide transportation improvements

Those who wish to learn more and provide feedback on WYDOT projects, but cannot make the meetings, can provide feedback on our online web site at https://www.dot.state.wy. us/STIP.

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2022-2027 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.