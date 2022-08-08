Retina Consultants of America Expands to Georgia with The Retina Eye Center Partnership
New Alliance with The Retina Eye Center to Grow RCA’s Reach in Georgia and South Carolina in its 26th Partnership Agreement in U.S.SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with The Retina Eye Center (TREC), with two locations in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina. This partnership breaks ground for RCA in Georgia and expands its footprint in the region to 14 physicians.
TREC is led by Dr. Randy Dhaliwal, MD, and Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD, who are two of the most highly regarded vitreoretinal physicians in the southeastern U.S. TREC’s services range from retinal diagnostic and laser treatments to retinal microsurgery. The practice specializes in laser photocoagulation, vitrectomy, retinal detachment repair and repair and reconstruction of ocular injuries and eye trauma.
“Drs. Demediuk and Dhaliwal have provided expert medical and surgical care within the Augusta and Aiken communities for over 25 years, and we look forward to collaborating with them on education and research while expanding coverage in our region, furthering our mission to bring the highest level of medical surgical care and innovative treatments for our patients,” said W. Lloyd Clark, MD, physician at Palmetto Retina Center and RCA Medical Leadership Board Member.
TREC is a referral-based practice that has provided world-class treatment of medical and surgical retinal disease for over 28 years. With fully-equipped offices in both Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, TREC services patients surrounding the Savannah River and covering both states.
“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work closely with our colleagues in Columbia to continue to grow our practice and introduce access to the newest investigational therapies to our patients," said Dr. Dr. Randy Dhaliwal, TREC. “The capital resources of RCA will help catapult our practice and expand geographically to better serve eastern Georgia.”
The addition of TREC furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA partners with leading retina specialists nationwide who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care. RCA’s business model enables retina specialists to retain autonomy and ownership, augmented by sharing best practices facilitated through the Medical Leadership Board and executive management support. If you are interested in learning more about the advantage of partnering with RCA, e-mail info@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America (RCA) is the only network of leading retina specialists focused solely on retinal care with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Created by Webster Equity Partners in 2020 and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA operates in more than 165 locations in 18 states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. RCA’s physician-led practices use their collective voice to shape the future of retinal treatments and share operational and medical knowledge that ensures a high standard of care for patients and practices. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive state-of-the-art clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA.
