Cocoon awarded $11 million contract for Marine Forces Storage Command humidity-controlled storage facility
Facility to support operational readiness of Marine Corps vehicles.
This kind of storage facility is an essential part of cost avoidance, maintaining readiness, and preserving substantial investments in equipment.”NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoon Inc., of North Hampton, NH will provide Marine Force Storage Command (MFSC) in Albany, GA with two 100’ by 500 ’ linked steel-framed fabric structures for a total footprint of 200’ by 500’. The 100,000 sq. ft. building-code-compliant facility will include a dehumidification system capable of maintaining a relative humidity (RH) level of 40% (+/- 5%) to completely protect critical Marine Corps vehicles from corrosion.
— Chip Crotty, President of Cocoon
Also included is a remote monitoring service that provides real-time alerts and encrypted weekly and monthly reports to ensure the facility stays at optimal RH levels.
“Corrosion continues to be a real challenge for the Department of Defense, costing more than $20 billion annually,” said Cocoon CEO Chip Crotty. “This kind of storage facility is an essential part of cost avoidance, maintaining readiness, and preserving substantial investments in equipment.”
“Over our 40+ year history we’ve seen corrosion-free environments pay for themselves many times over by eliminating corrosion and reducing losses to zero,” said Cocoon COO Ray Gaffey. “Perhaps even more importantly, they keep critical assets at the highest level of readiness.”
Sitework has begun at the U.S. Marine Corps facility, and the building and dehumidification systems are expected to be operational by June 2023.
About Cocoon: Founded in 1977, Cocoon is in the business of using science and engineering to outsmart Mother Nature. The company protects critical military assets from the elements, with an emphasis on corrosion prevention. Its portfolio of products includes Protective Covers, Aviation Blankets, Steel-Framed Fabric Structures, and Corrosion Free Environments (humidity control).
About Marine Force Storage Command (MFSC): MFSC receipts, stores, and issues combat ready capability sets in order to sustain the expeditionary force in readiness. It provides the Marine Corps a single command responsible for materiel management, storage, and maintenance management of Marine Corps ground equipment and associated collateral materiel.
