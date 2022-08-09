Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,725 in the last 365 days.

Cocoon awarded $11 million contract for Marine Forces Storage Command humidity-controlled storage facility

Facility to support operational readiness of Marine Corps vehicles.

This kind of storage facility is an essential part of cost avoidance, maintaining readiness, and preserving substantial investments in equipment.”
— Chip Crotty, President of Cocoon
NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoon Inc., of North Hampton, NH will provide Marine Force Storage Command (MFSC) in Albany, GA with two 100’ by 500 ’ linked steel-framed fabric structures for a total footprint of 200’ by 500’. The 100,000 sq. ft. building-code-compliant facility will include a dehumidification system capable of maintaining a relative humidity (RH) level of 40% (+/- 5%) to completely protect critical Marine Corps vehicles from corrosion.

Also included is a remote monitoring service that provides real-time alerts and encrypted weekly and monthly reports to ensure the facility stays at optimal RH levels.

“Corrosion continues to be a real challenge for the Department of Defense, costing more than $20 billion annually,” said Cocoon CEO Chip Crotty. “This kind of storage facility is an essential part of cost avoidance, maintaining readiness, and preserving substantial investments in equipment.”

“Over our 40+ year history we’ve seen corrosion-free environments pay for themselves many times over by eliminating corrosion and reducing losses to zero,” said Cocoon COO Ray Gaffey. “Perhaps even more importantly, they keep critical assets at the highest level of readiness.”

Sitework has begun at the U.S. Marine Corps facility, and the building and dehumidification systems are expected to be operational by June 2023.

About Cocoon: Founded in 1977, Cocoon is in the business of using science and engineering to outsmart Mother Nature. The company protects critical military assets from the elements, with an emphasis on corrosion prevention. Its portfolio of products includes Protective Covers, Aviation Blankets, Steel-Framed Fabric Structures, and Corrosion Free Environments (humidity control).

About Marine Force Storage Command (MFSC): MFSC receipts, stores, and issues combat ready capability sets in order to sustain the expeditionary force in readiness. It provides the Marine Corps a single command responsible for materiel management, storage, and maintenance management of Marine Corps ground equipment and associated collateral materiel.

David Wold
Cocoon
+1 603-964-9421
dwold@cocoon-inc.com

You just read:

Cocoon awarded $11 million contract for Marine Forces Storage Command humidity-controlled storage facility

Distribution channels: Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.