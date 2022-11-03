Sean McCormack joins Cocoon as VP of Sales
NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoon Inc., of N. Hampton, New Hampshire is pleased to announce that Sean McCormack has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Prior to joining Cocoon Sean was VP of Global Inertial Systems, Inertial Navigation Segment, at KVH Industries.
“Sean not only has significant experience selling to the military, and an impressive sales record, he’s successfully built numerous sales teams. His expertise in developing sales systems and scaling sales teams will be invaluable as we expand our product offerings and market segments,” said Cocoon CEO Leo “Chip” Crotty.
While the bulk of Sean’s career has been in sales and business development, he’s also managed manufacturing operations and spent six years as a practicing engineer. “Sean’s knowledge set is a great asset to Cocoon because our business is all about using science and engineering to manufacture innovative corrosion-prevention products,” added Cocoon COO Ray Gaffey.
Along with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UMASS Dartmouth, Sean holds a Master of Science degree from Emmanuel College. He lives in Bristol, Rhode Island where he spends as much time as he can on the water.
About Cocoon: Founded in 1977, Cocoon is in the business of using science and engineering Mother Nature. The company protects critical military assets from the elements, with an emphasis on corrosion prevention. Its portfolio of products includes Protective Covers, Aviation Blankets, Steel-Framed Fabric Structures, and Corrosion Free Environments (humidity control).
David Wold
