Construction of New Alignment for SR-317 Prompts Traffic Shift on Chestnut Creek Road in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning this afternoon, as part of the reconstruction of SR-317 (Apison Pike) from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will shift part of Chestnut Creek Road to its new alignment to construct a portion of the new alignment for Apison Pike.

Drivers approaching Chestnut Creek Road from the existing Apison Pike will turn onto the new alignment of Apison Pike at the old Tallant Road intersection and continue on the new alignment of Apison Pike to Chestnut Creek Road. Drivers coming from Chestnut Creek Road will follow the newly paved portion of Chestnut Creek Road to the right and turn right onto the new alignment of Apison Pike.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

