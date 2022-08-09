Booky Call Presents BookyCon: The World’s Largest Virtual Book Festival
A mega meta book festival hosted in the Metaverse will welcome 3,000 booklovers to attend
We are dedicated to bringing books to life, so we wanted to host the first large-scale celebration of authors and their books in the Metaverse.”WINTER PARK, FLA., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booky Call, a free book discovery platform cleverly disguised as a dating app, is celebrating National Book Lovers Day today by launching registration for BookyCon, the world’s largest virtual book festival. Held in the Metaverse Nov. 12, the festival will feature more than 100 authors, meet-and-greet opportunities, book club lounges and user discussion areas.
BookyCon registration opens today at noon EDT and is free for registrants. The virtual festival will spotlight critically acclaimed and bestselling authors on multiple stages over the course of the eight-hour event, which will run from 12 – 8 p.m. EST. Up to 3,000 booklovers will be able to attend throughout the day from the comfort of their own homes.
“We are dedicated to bringing books to life,” Booky Call CEO Brant Menswar noted, “so we wanted to host the first large-scale celebration of authors and their books in the Metaverse.”
Tickets for BookyCon will be available at www.bookycon.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Authors and speakers will be announced on Booky Call’s Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
Booky Call, the fastest growing book discovery app, available in both the App Store and Google Play, combines the psychology and functionality of dating apps with creative “humanized” dating profiles for thousands of fiction and nonfiction titles. Booky Call helps readers discover and engage with books in a revolutionary way, leading to close to one million book matches since its launch in September 2021. The app has helped more than 300,000 booklovers all over the world find their next book date.
Nicole Talbott
nicole@bookycall.com
+1 321-300-6279
