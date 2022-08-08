Two Operation Fly Formula Flights Scheduled for Week of August 8

By August 14, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 69 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There are two Operation Fly Formula flights currently scheduled for the week of August 8, projected to import more than 5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By August 14, Operation Fly Formula flights will have completed 56 flights and imported more than 69 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

August 8: A flight will arrive from New Zealand to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Aptamil Gold infant formula.

August 11: A flight will arrive from New Zealand to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Aptamil Gold infant formula.

Additionally, the following flight was not previously included in last week's news release and delivered more than 250,000 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula and is included in the end of the week total.

August 3: A flight will arrive from Switzerland to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino and Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

Related: