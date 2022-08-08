PennDOT Announces Route 1001 Closure to Start August 22

Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Potter County Maintenance Division is closing Route 1001 (Brookland Road) between Marvin Hill and A Frame Road in Sweden Township, Potter County, and implementing a detour on Monday, August 22. Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace a trio of stormwater drainage pipes to improve drainage and ride quality.

While the detour is in place, traffic will follow Route 6 and Route 449. It is a daylight closure where crews will lift the detour at the close of each workday. PennDOT expects the replacements to take about a week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT's Potter County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

