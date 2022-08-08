Nominations and Applications are Now Open for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) 

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is currently accepting nominations and applications for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). PAEMST is the highest recognition that a Kindergarten through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science educator may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Since 1983, more than 5,100 teachers have been recognized for their contributions to mathematics and science education. Up to 108 awardees may be recognized each year. Maine is proud to have honored over 80 exceptional educators for their contributions!

Marshalyn Baker, Secondary Mathematics Awardee (1994) shared the value of accepting the nomination and the impact on her life, “Receiving this award took me on a professional and personal journey of a lifetime. I took on leadership roles with ATOMIM and NCTM Affiliate Services and the Board of Directors, met and worked with NASA scientists, and leveraged classroom resources and knowledge to better teach my students. I traveled extensively to speak at conferences and share and collaborate with a fabulous professional community. I felt valued and honored to be a mathematics educator from a rural state.”

This current cycle will recognize educators teaching grades 7-12. Anyone—principals, teachers, parents, students, colleagues, Higher Education partners, association members, or members of the general public—may nominate a teacher by completing the nomination form. To submit a nomination, you’ll need the teacher’s name, email address, and school contact information. Teachers may also initiate the application process themselves at www.paemst.org.

2022-2023 One-Page Outreach Flyer

2022-2023 One-Page Outreach Flyer (Spanish)

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Teach science, technology, engineering, or mathematics as part of their contracted teaching responsibilities at the 7-12 grade level in a public (including charter) or private school;

Hold at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution;

Be a full-time employee of their school or school district as determined by state and district policies, with responsibilities for teaching students no less than 50% of the school’s allotted instructional time;

Have at least five years of full-time employment as a K-12 teacher prior to the 2022-2023 academic school year , with science, technology, engineering, or mathematics teaching duties during each of the past five years ;

Teach in one of the 50 states, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, or the U.S. Jurisdictions of the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or as a group American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands;

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; and

Not have received the PAEMST award at the national level in any prior competition or category.

Why apply/nominate?

Please consider nominating outstanding STEM teachers today! By nominating a teacher, you play an important role in elevating Maine’s education workforce.

Recipients of this prestigious Presidential award receive the following:

A certificate signed by the President of the United States.

A paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities.

A $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. An

opportunity to build lasting partnerships with colleagues across the nation.

Important Dates

For secondary 7-12, the nomination deadline is January 9, 2022, and the application deadline is February 6, 2023. Secondary 7-12 educators will be eligible to apply during the current cycle. Nominations are encouraged early so that educators have ample time to submit applications!

Questions? Contact:

Emily Doughty, PAEMST Coordinator, Emily.doughty@maine.gov

To learn more about the ways in which Maine is striving to attract, support, and sustain a strong educator workforce please visit the Teach Maine plan’s webpage: https://www.maine.gov/doe/exploreeducation/teachmaine.