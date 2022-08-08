Submit Release
MDE announces new members of Teacher Advisory Council for 2022-23

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 27, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 52 highly regarded education professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC) for the 2022-23 school year.

The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 309 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.

The MTAC aims to empower teachers to discuss topics critical to their success in the classroom and to share suggestions on how MDE can assist. In addition, members will provide feedback on a variety of MDE initiatives.

“It is so important to hear first-hand accounts from Mississippi teachers about how MDE’s work on the state level affects their work on the local level,” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. “I look forward to meeting all MTAC members during sessions in the coming months as we collaborate to achieve successful student outcomes.”

To see a list of the new MTAC members go to mdek12.org/SSE/Council.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

