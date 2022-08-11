Blue Chip Partners Named as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Investment Advisory Firms in the USA

Firm recognized for significantly increasing its client base and more than doubling its Assets Under Management in three years

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Chip Partners is pleased to announce that it has been ranked number 36 on SmartAsset’s report of the 50 fastest-growing financial advisory firms in the country. Blue Chip Partners is the only Michigan-based firm to be included on the list.“We are extremely proud that Blue Chip Partners has been named one of the country’s fastest-growing financial advisory firms,” said Founder and CEO Robert Steinberg , JD, CPA, CFP. “This is proof that our investments in people, process and technology are benefiting our clients.”The study evaluated Blue Chip Partners on four key metrics using data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for filings required by March 2019 and March 2022. As a registered investment advisor, Blue Chip Partners is required to report certain essential information about its business to the SEC each year. The metrics evaluated by SmartAsset are:1. One-year change in the number of client accounts2. Three-year change in the number of client accounts3. One-year change in Assets Under Management (AUM)4. Three-year change in AUMAll four of these metrics, which are weighted equally to determine each firm’s ranking, clearly quantify the robust growth of Blue Chip Partners over the past three years. The firm’s AUM more than doubled from $537 million in 2019 to nearly $1.1 billion in 2021. Their number of client accounts increased from 1,229 to 2,019 and the households the firm services increased by 54%, from 479 households to 671 during the same timeframe.The study, which was conducted by SmartAsset.com and released on 8/1/22, evaluated 728 firms by focusing on each firm’s organic growth as measured by number of clients and assets under management (AUM). Firms whose growth occurred as a result of merging with or acquiring other firms were excluded from the study. The study was also limited to firms with at least $500 million in AUM. Learn more about this study by visiting https://smartasset.com/data-studies/top-50-fastest-growing-financial-advisor-firms-2022 “Growth is incredibly exciting but has the potential to be disruptive if not managed carefully”, said Chief Operating Officer Erin Goss CFA, CAIA, CIMA, CFS. “Blue Chip Partners’ implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating Systemhas allowed us to manage rapid growth without breaking stride.”“The continued success of Blue Chip Partners translates into additional resources for our clients, and career opportunities for our employees,” said Managing Director Daniel Seder , CFA, CMT, CFP. “We are grateful for this recognition and couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store.”Learn more about Blue Chip Partners and its highly credentialed team by visiting https://www.bluechippartners.com/ About Blue Chip PartnersBlue Chip Partners is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Blue Chip was named to the Financial Times list of Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser firms in 2020, 2018, and 2017* (FT suspended FT 300 rankings in 2021). Blue Chip Partners was named one of SmartAsset.com’s 50 fastest-growing financial advisory firms in 2022. In 2021, Blue Chip Partners made Citywire RIA’s “50 Growers Across America” list,** and its assets under management have increased from approximately $300 million in 2015 to over $1 billion as of June 2022.** Blue Chip Partners provides highly personalized financial planning and portfolio management services to over 650 clients.Blue Chip Partners’ focus and commitment to managing the full scope of their clients’ financial planning and investment management needs has enabled the firm to experience significant growth. Delegate Confidently™ with Blue Chip Partners, an equal opportunity employer.Disclosures:*The Financial Times 300 Top Financial Advisers is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times (June, 2020, June, 2018 and June, 2017). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the Financial Times’ own research. The selection process involved invitations sent to more than 2,000 qualifying Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms. The Financial Times evaluated data across six broad topics including total adviser assets under management, asset growth, the company’s age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility. Each of the data points were scored by the Financial Times, with Blue Chip Partners achieving a position in the top 300 RIA firms nationwide. No fee was paid to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.**CityWire 50 Growers Across America recognizes the fastest growing RIA firms across the country. RIA Firms did not apply for consideration. Firms were evaluated based on the most recent Form ADV data reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission at the time of publication (November 2021) as gathered by Citywire RIA data partner Discovery Data. Factors considered included, but were not limited to, the number of financial planning clients, lack of broker-dealer affiliation, percentage growth in assets under management and percentage growth of employees since the end of 2016.

An Inside Look At Blue Chip Partners