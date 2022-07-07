BLUE CHIP PARTNERS NAMES MATTHEW MONDOUX AND D. SCOTT FORET AS SHAREHOLDERS
Blue Chip Partners executive team congratulates Matthew and Scott for elevating their roles within the firm.
They are both extraordinarily talented and provide exceptional advice to our clients...”FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Chip Partners, Inc. is pleased to announce that Matthew Mondoux, CFA®, CMT, CFP®, and D. Scott Foret, CFP®, IACCP®, CEBS, have become shareholders of the firm. The opportunity to become shareholders results from their significant contributions to Blue Chip Partners’ growth and operations.
— Robert Steinberg, Founder & CEO
"We congratulate Matt and Scott for elevating their roles within the company. They are both extraordinarily talented and provide exceptional advice to our clients, as well as being significant contributors to overall firm operations. We are proud to call them shareholders,” said Robert Steinberg, Founder & CEO.
Matt Mondoux will continue as a Sr. Financial Advisor with Blue Chip Partners, as well as a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Matt graduated from Michigan State University in 2009 with a B.A. in Finance. He is a member of both the CFA Institute and the Market Technicians Association. Matt also serves as a board member for the CFA Society of Detroit. Matt joined Blue Chip Partners in 2016 as a Financial Advisor, bringing with him several years of investment research and management experience.
“Matt is incredibly passionate about following markets and the economy. He truly shines in situations where he can showcase his technical knowledge,” said Dan Seder, Managing Partner.
D. Scott Foret will continue as a Sr. Financial Advisor with Blue Chip Partners and serves as the firm’s Chief Compliance Officer. Scott graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and an MBA from the University of Otago in New Zealand, where he studied as a recipient of the Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Scholarship. Scott joined Blue Chip Partners in 2016 as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, bringing with him over a decade of operational and management experience from both the consulting and financial services industries.
“Scott’s wide range of professional experience has been extremely helpful to the growth of Blue Chip Partners,” said Seder.
Congratulations to our new shareholders! We are excited about the future ahead.
About Blue Chip Partners
Blue Chip Partners is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Blue Chip was named to the Financial Times list of Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser firms in 2020, 2018, and 2017 (FT suspended FT 300 rankings in 2021). In 2021, Blue Chip Partners made Citywire RIA’s “50 Growers Across America” list, and its assets under management have increased from approximately $300 million in 2015 to over $1 billion as of June 2022. Blue Chip Partners provides highly personalized financial planning and portfolio management services to over 700 clients.
Blue Chip Partners’ focus and commitment to managing the full scope of their clients’ financial planning and investment management needs has enabled the firm to experience significant growth. Delegate Confidently™ with Blue Chip Partners, an equal opportunity employer.
Marissa Moceri
Blue Chip Partners
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn