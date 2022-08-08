Meetings Set to Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials will host three public meetings this month to discuss chronic wasting disease in North Dakota.

“Chronic wasting disease presents serious concerns for the long-term health of our big game populations,” said Casey Anderson, wildlife division chief. “While the status of this disease has changed considerably in North Dakota over the past two decades, we’ve also learned a lot.”

Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue, culminating in an updated plan for how it intends to manage the disease in North Dakota.

The meetings will include a formal presentation on history, current status and the future of CWD in North Dakota, after which Department staff will be available to visit individually with people who have questions and/or comments.

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time. Dates and locations are:

Aug. 22 – Fargo

3803 13th Ave. S.

Holiday Inn

Aug. 24 – Dickinson

532 15th St. W.

Grand Dakota Lodge

Aug. 29 – Minot

1505 N. Broadway

Grand Hotel