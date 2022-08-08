U.S. Surgeon General highlights work that is underway through the CYBHI

In a recent SAGE Journals article, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD highlighted the work that is underway through the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI).

The article serves as a call to action for the nation with a stark reminder of what’s at stake in assuring that children and youth receive the help they need, where and when they need it; especially those in our most underserved communities.

Managed by the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS), the CYBHI focuses on promoting mental, emotional and behavioral well-being, preventing challenges and providing services, support and routine screening to ALL children and youth for emerging and existing needs connected to mental, emotional and behavioral health and substance use.

Read U.S. Surgeon General Murthy’s article.