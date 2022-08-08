U.S. Surgeon General highlights work that is underway through the CYBHI
In a recent SAGE Journals article, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD highlighted the work that is underway through the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI).
The article serves as a call to action for the nation with a stark reminder of what’s at stake in assuring that children and youth receive the help they need, where and when they need it; especially those in our most underserved communities.
Managed by the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS), the CYBHI focuses on promoting mental, emotional and behavioral well-being, preventing challenges and providing services, support and routine screening to ALL children and youth for emerging and existing needs connected to mental, emotional and behavioral health and substance use.