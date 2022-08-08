Recruiting for Good Celebrates LA Artist Ryan Ebrahimi American Value Painting
Ryan Ibrahimi is a 20 year old LA artist, every month he creates a new painting for staffing agency, Recruiting for Good.
Ryan, thank you for using your talent for good. And inspiring us all to appreciate and love living in the USA.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.
Ryan Ebrahimi is a sweet talented 20 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who has been commissioned by Recruiting for Good to create monthly works of art.
This month, Ryan created a painting displaying the value he loves most about the USA; inclusivity.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Ryan, thank you for using your talent for good. And inspiring us all to appreciate and love living in the USA."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Join Team USA...Recruiting for Good Created The Sweetest & Most Patriotic Gig for Kids to Learn Positive American Values www.JoinTeamUSA.org. Recruiting for Good is looking for creative sweet kids...who love to draw, write, and use their talent for good. Land the gig, earn money, and when kids do a great job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #jointeamusa #sweetkidgig #kidslearnvalues #recruitingforgood
