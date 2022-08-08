Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,355 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Carried Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Mark Ober
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
August 8, 2022

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail. After a conversation with the injured party and her hiking companion, it was decided that she would try to continue to make it down the trail under her own power with the assistance of those in her group. After two hours of slow progress, and fear of further injury, the decision was then made to launch a rescue effort to carry her down the rest of the trail.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LSAR) responded to the call and hiked in 1.75 miles with a rescue litter.

The hiker, identified as Sonja Weldon, 49, of Newton, MA had been descending the trail with a large group when she slipped and suffered the injury. A White Mountain National Forest employee came upon Weldon and her hiking party and called it in to authorities. He stayed with her the entire time and assisted in carrying her down the trail. AMC also sent down a hut crewmember from Lakes of the Clouds hut to assist.

After rescue personnel arrived on scene, the injured leg was splinted and Weldon was place in a litter and carried down the trail arriving at the Base Station parking lot at 6:00 p.m. Weldon and her hiking party were on the last day of a multi-day trek and had been hiking since Thursday. They were well prepared for the hike and were prepared for an extended stay on the mountain if help was not immediately available.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Carried Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.