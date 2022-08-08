Injured Hiker Carried Down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 8, 2022

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail. After a conversation with the injured party and her hiking companion, it was decided that she would try to continue to make it down the trail under her own power with the assistance of those in her group. After two hours of slow progress, and fear of further injury, the decision was then made to launch a rescue effort to carry her down the rest of the trail.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LSAR) responded to the call and hiked in 1.75 miles with a rescue litter.

The hiker, identified as Sonja Weldon, 49, of Newton, MA had been descending the trail with a large group when she slipped and suffered the injury. A White Mountain National Forest employee came upon Weldon and her hiking party and called it in to authorities. He stayed with her the entire time and assisted in carrying her down the trail. AMC also sent down a hut crewmember from Lakes of the Clouds hut to assist.

After rescue personnel arrived on scene, the injured leg was splinted and Weldon was place in a litter and carried down the trail arriving at the Base Station parking lot at 6:00 p.m. Weldon and her hiking party were on the last day of a multi-day trek and had been hiking since Thursday. They were well prepared for the hike and were prepared for an extended stay on the mountain if help was not immediately available.