ESOMAR Congress Adds New Speakers to Agenda; Discounted Registration Open until 26 August
Largest global market research event announces updates to speaker and special event lineup
This is truly a not-to-be-missed educational lineup with critical information for insights professionals looking to stay a step ahead in a vastly changed global marketplace.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, has released an updated agenda for ESOMAR Congress 2022, being held in Toronto 18-21 September 2022. Sessions during the conference include international speakers from brands such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Philips International, IKEA, Whirlpool, Wrigley, New Balance, TikTok, Nestle, BBC World Service, Merrill Lynch Bank of America and more, as well as presentations from the world’s leading market research companies and motivational speakers.
— Pravin Shekar of ESOMAR
“This is truly a not-to-be-missed educational lineup with critical information for insights professionals looking to stay a step ahead in a vastly changed global marketplace,” said Pravin Shekar of ESOMAR. “Our speakers are on the forward edge of research, insights and innovation, and we’re thrilled that they are all willing to share their expertise and on-the-ground experience with our Congress attendees this year. We also can’t wait to see everyone in person in the beautiful city of Toronto.”
The agenda covers topics ranging from inspirational sessions about accelerating innovation and change, celebrating research excellence, and powering diversity and inclusion, all the way to informative studies to help reduce fraud, uncover today’s customer journeys, and navigate the new marketing/advertising effectiveness ecosystem. Attendees will learn practical skills to take back to the workplace and ignite market research initiatives with new energy.
ESOMAR Congress 2022 will be the first in-person international gathering for the insights community since before the global pandemic, and is offering a huge array of opportunities for networking, including a gravity wall, speed dating sessions and more creative experiences that will help build connections. The exhibit hall will be filled with industry leaders and business appointments can be set to meet with attending companies during the four-day event.
Part of the organisation’s 75th anniversary celebrations, ESOMAR Congress 2022 will be held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in the heart of the city. Discounted registration for the conference is open to both members and non-members for a limited time, now through 26 August 2022. In addition, a limited number of discounted rooms are available for attendees at the venue hotel. Quest Mindshare is the 2022 Platinum Sponsor for ESOMAR Congress.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organisation. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organisations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organisations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members. www.esomar.org
###
Iliya Hull
ESOMAR
email us here