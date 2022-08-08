Fraser Is Making the Minnesota State Fair More Inclusive

Come see Fraser at the Fair from August 25 - September 5!

Fraser is returning to the Minnesota State Fair with a more inclusive setup this year. The building is open to all people who want to explore fun activities.

The fair is a great place for Minnesotans to gather. However, it can feel overwhelming. Those who feel overwhelmed now have a place to get some support and make the fair a positive experience.” — Fraser Sensory Supports and Training Program Manager Gina Brady