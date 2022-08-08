Fraser Is Making the Minnesota State Fair More Inclusive
Fraser is returning to the Minnesota State Fair with a more inclusive setup this year. The building is open to all people who want to explore fun activities.
— Fraser Sensory Supports and Training Program Manager Gina Brady
— Fraser Sensory Supports and Training Program Manager Gina Brady
The sensory space gives people with sensory difficulties an opportunity to take a break from the sights, smells, noise, bright lights and crowds of the fair. The building will be staffed by Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers, who can help individuals regulate with techniques and a variety of new sensory tools, donated by our partners.
• Central Roofing Company has made the Fraser Sensory Building even more accessible with a new wider entrance and concrete platform. The building also received a new roof, new siding and a larger sensory space for visitors.
• Legacy Toys provided sensory-friendly lighting, swings, an air fort, a large interactive display and some smaller interactive sensory items.
• The Minnesota Twins and UnitedHealthCare donated an interactive bubble tube corner with mirrors and a tactile wall mural, which is a replica of one in the sensory suite at Target Field.
• Nonprofit Garagecraft donated a large, one-of-a-kind wooden fidget spinner and several tactile activity panels.
• And Fidget2Give, a fidget business run by a group of young Minnesota girls, donated fidgets through their buy one, give one program.
The Fraser Sensory Building will also feature giveaways, educational resources and information about employment opportunities throughout the 12 days of the fair.
Fraser joined the fair in 2021 to increase accessibility for people of all abilities and to support individuals and families with sensory processing difficulties. The Fraser Sensory Building features a take-a-break sensory space for people who may find the sights, smells, noise, bright lights and crowds of the fair overwhelming.
“The fair is a great place for Minnesotans to gather,” says Fraser Sensory Supports and Training Program Manager Gina Brady. “However, given the crowds and the stimulation, it can feel overwhelming to some. Those who feel overwhelmed now have a place to get some support and make the fair a positive experience.”
Fairgoers can visit Fraser from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, at the Fraser Sensory Building on Cosgrove St., between Dan Patch Ave. and Wright Ave, adjacent to the wheelchair rentals and Home Improvement Building.
Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in treating early childhood autism and mental health, and in providing overall wellness programs for those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring autism or mental health issues. The nonprofit provides a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. Learn more at fraser.org.
