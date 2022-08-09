Nationwide Payment Systems to Present, Exhibit at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

Allen Kopelman, cofounder and CEO, Nationwide Payment Systems at MPC22 Payment Processing for the universe, metaverse, multiverse, and beyond... The Payment Technology Podcast

Leading Commerce Provider to Present POS Tech, Trends at MPC22, Aug. 22-24 in Atlanta

This conference is a great opportunity for industry stakeholders and small business owners to hear directly from digital commerce thought leaders. Join us and be part of The Currency of Change.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Payments Systems (NPS), a leading commerce enablement provider, today announced its sponsorship and support of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, to be held Aug. 22 to 24 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North.

Marla Ellerman, executive director, MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, said, “We are delighted to have NPS sponsor our 12th annual conference, where they will be exhibiting and taking the stage with other industry leaders.”

Allen Kopelman, CEO and co-founder at NPS, and host of the popular B2B Vault podcast series, thanked Ellerman for the opportunity, stating he is proud to support MPC22 as bronze sponsor and panelist. “I am looking forward to catching up with industry leaders and colleagues from fintech, payments and financial services,” Kopelman said. “Our panel will explore the latest trends in hardware, software and omnichannel commerce.”

Kopelman noted he will join fellow panelists Heather Mlachnik, Sr. Vice President, Acquiring & ISO Sales, PAX Technology Inc.; and Ali Raza, Director, Payments, Cards & Fintech, Protiviti, in a discussion, moderated by David Lott, Payments Risk Expert, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, titled, “How important is a POS and what are the options?” on Aug. 23 at 8:50 to 9:25 ET.

The panel discussion will explore how modern POS systems enable merchants to manage multiple business priorities beyond just payment processing, Kopelman explained. Participants will share tips on leveraging cloud-based next-generation POS systems to control costs, reduce friction, mitigate risk and improve productivity and customer experience.

Star-studded lineup

Ellerman noted that MPC sponsors will explore this year’s conference theme, “The Currency of Change,” in presentations and networking sessions. “The world relies on digital commerce in so many ways,” she said. “Our sponsors comprise a vast, collective currency of change driving innovation and solving major issues throughout the digital payments space.”

MPC22's featured sponsors include:

• U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States

• GoCart, instant checkout solutions provider across all digital channels

• Heartland, one of the largest U.S. payment processors

• Intel, semiconductor technology leader for point-of-sale payment systems

• Aliaswire, leading provider of integrated payments technology solutions

• Galileo, the API standard for card issuing and digital banking

• Kount, enterprise-level ecommerce fraud protection platform provider

• PAX, global provider of electronic payment technology solutions

• Aava Mobile, market leader for POS professional tablets

• CPI Card Group, end-to-end loyalty and payments provider

• MagTek, leading provider of payments and identification technology

• Merchant Advisory Services, one-stop provider of omnichannel payments acceptance

• Timeis, embedded finance thought leaders, strategists and solution providers

• Valutec, full-service gift & loyalty card solutions provider

• Ankura, trusted advisors helping enterprises protect, create and recover value

• Nationwide Payment Systems, next-gen merchant technology services provider

• Rainbow Secure, mobile identity, security and single-sign-on service provider

“This conference is a great opportunity for industry stakeholders and small business owners to hear directly from digital commerce thought leaders,” Kopelman added. “Join us and be part of The Currency of Change.”

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, services merchants across the United States, helping businesses of all sizes and a wide variety of industries, from low to high-risk profiles. We work with several front-end processors and banks, enabling us to support a wide range of hardware, software and vertical industries. Our consultants can guide you through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. Visit us at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault was founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur who successfully bootstrapped several businesses, including Nationwide Payment Systems inc. in 2001.

Experienced in technology, finance and negotiating deals of all types, Kopelman is keenly interested in helping other business owners grow and scale. With 20 plus years of experience in merchant services, Alan shares tips on his blog https://NPSBANK.com/articles and through his business and consulting practice. For more details on B2BVault, visit https://b2bvault.info/ .

About MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/