Hallmark Health Care Solutions Named One of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare
Industry Tech Insights’ 2022 list honors organizations leading innovation and progress in healthcare today.HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) has been named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare by Industry Tech Insights, a publication and platform dedicated to helping organizations adapt to ever-changing technology environments and needs. As a groundbreaking healthcare technology firm that offers sophisticated yet accessible software solutions and expertise for healthcare organizations, HHCS exists to optimize operational performance in highly innovative ways.
“Providing transformational solutions is the core of our mission at HHCS, and we are honored to be among this prestigious group of innovators making a powerful difference in healthcare,” says Isaac Ullatil, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HHCS, who was recently named among the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs in 2022. “Everything we do is ultimately designed to help healthcare organizations better attract, retain, and utilize resources for excellence in patient care and healthy enterprise growth.”
The healthcare industry faces mounting challenges as workforce demands increasingly outpace supply, and high labor costs for nurses and physicians continue to plague hospitals, health systems, and post-acute facilities across the U.S. Through its AI-driven, cloud-based platforms, HHCS has saved its clients hundreds of millions of dollars in nursing labor costs and ensured accuracy across more than $5 billion in provider compensation.
Where the healthcare administration ecosystem is mired by manual processes and siloed departments – leading to inefficiency, inaccuracy, and invisibility – HHCS drives operational improvements through smart automation and expert process reengineering. HHCS’s simply intelligent software solutions are highly secure systems with advanced machine learning and analytical capabilities that truly modernize processes and communication channels, yet they are easy to implement, easy to access, and easy to use.
The company’s flagship platform, Einstein II, transforms employment models and staffing processes for nurses, allied health professionals, and even non-clinical staff. Einstein II’s Internal Resource Pool and Vendor Managed Solution & Support offer the tools and expertise needed to improve staffing outcomes while lowering labor costs.
HHCS’s other platform, Heisenberg II, includes Heisenberg II Physician Compensation and Heisenberg II Contract Management. From accurately calculating and adjudicating provider compensation to delivering full transparency throughout contracting and employment, Heisenberg II enhances the ability to retain top physicians and advanced practice providers.
“Our solutions optimize workforce utilization and unlock visibility into staffing resources, vendor partners, provider performance, and more – all while automating and streamlining workflows for greater efficiency,” says Neeraj Isaac, HHCS’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, who was named among of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software earlier this year. “The result is substantially improved financial and operational performance for organizations, along with all the benefits of having a much more robust, satisfied, and tech-enabled workforce.”
According to Industry Tech Insights, progress in health IT is “growing exponentially, and technologies touch such an important factor, like human health.” The awardees of this year’s Top 10 list – which includes HHCS as well as LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Strategikon Pharma, Innovu, and others – represent industry “stalwarts who are creating a difference in the [health] sector by offering innovative solutions,” say the authors of the 2022 publication.
To learn more about HHCS and its simply intelligent solutions, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.
HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce sourcing, deployment, and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com.
