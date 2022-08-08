Audit Advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, Aug, 9, 2022.
Ashland
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Athens
Le-Ax Regional Water District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Troy Township
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Belmont
Martins Ferry Park District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pease Township Park District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Flushing
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Butler
West Chester Township
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Champaign
City of Urbana
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Clermont
Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Clinton
East Clinton Local School District
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
Salem Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Crawford
Jackson Township
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
Bainbridge Township-City of Solon Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Orange Village
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Darke
Greenville Union Cemetery
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Gordon
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Defiance
Defiance Metropolitan Park District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Delaware
Galena New Community Authority
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Tri-Township Joint Fire District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin
Bexley Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
|
08/02/2021 TO 02/02/2022
Performance Audit
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
State Library Board of Ohio
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022
Gallia
District 2 Joint Fire Department
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Guernsey
City of Cambridge
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Hamilton
Evendale Community Improvement Corporation
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Springdale City Health Department
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Hardin
Hardin County Regional Planning Commission
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Henry
Henry County
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Henry County Park District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Huron
Village of Wakeman
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Knox
Knox County Landfill
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Knox County Regional Planning Commission
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Licking
Coshocton, Fairfield, Licking, Perry Solid Waste District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lorain
City of Oberlin
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lorain Public Library System
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Centerville
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc.
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Miami Valley Risk Management Association
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Morrow
Morrow County
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Muskingum
Maysville Regional Water District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Noble
Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pickaway
Pickaway County
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Portage
Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Preble
Village of Camden
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Mifflin Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Seneca
Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Stark
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
FFR
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Stark County
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Trumbull
City of Girard
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Tuscarawas
Dover City School District
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Twin City Water and Sewer District
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Warren
Deerfield Township
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Washington
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Muskingum Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Warren Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wood
City of Rossford
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Jackson Township
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wyandot
Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.