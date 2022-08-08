Audit Advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, Aug, 9, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashland Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Athens Le-Ax Regional Water District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Troy Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Belmont Martins Ferry Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pease Township Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Flushing 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler West Chester Township IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign City of Urbana IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Clermont Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clinton East Clinton Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Salem Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford Jackson Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Bainbridge Township-City of Solon Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Orange Village 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Darke Greenville Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Gordon 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance Defiance Metropolitan Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware Galena New Community Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Tri-Township Joint Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Bexley Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Department of Natural Resources 08/02/2021 TO 02/02/2022 Performance Audit Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 State Library Board of Ohio 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022 Gallia District 2 Joint Fire Department 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Guernsey City of Cambridge IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Evendale Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Springdale City Health Department IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Hardin County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Henry Henry County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Henry County Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Huron Village of Wakeman 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Knox Knox County Landfill 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Knox County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Coshocton, Fairfield, Licking, Perry Solid Waste District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain City of Oberlin IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain Public Library System 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Centerville IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Valley Risk Management Association IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Morrow Morrow County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Muskingum Maysville Regional Water District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Noble Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway Pickaway County IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Preble Village of Camden IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Mifflin Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Seneca Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority FFR 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Stark County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull City of Girard IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Tuscarawas Dover City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Twin City Water and Sewer District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Warren Deerfield Township IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Muskingum Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Warren Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood City of Rossford IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Jackson Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.