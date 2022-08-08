Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, Aug, 9, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashland

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Le-Ax Regional Water District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Troy Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Martins Ferry Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pease Township Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Flushing

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

West Chester Township

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

City of Urbana

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clinton

East Clinton Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Salem Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Bainbridge Township-City of Solon Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Orange Village

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Greenville Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Gordon

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance Metropolitan Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Galena New Community Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tri-Township Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Bexley Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

 

08/02/2021 TO 02/02/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

State Library Board of Ohio

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022

 

 

 

Gallia

District 2 Joint Fire Department

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

City of Cambridge

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Evendale Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Springdale City Health Department

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry County Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Huron

Village of Wakeman

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Knox County Landfill

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Coshocton, Fairfield, Licking, Perry Solid Waste District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Oberlin

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain Public Library System

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Centerville

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami Valley Risk Management Association

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Maysville Regional Water District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Village of Camden

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Mifflin Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

FFR

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

City of Girard

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Dover City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Twin City Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren

Deerfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Warren Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

City of Rossford

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot County Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

