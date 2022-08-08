MarketsandMarkets Artificial Intelligence Crystal Ball Event - Dawn of a New Technological Age!
EINPresswire.com/ -- The turn of the century has led to exponential technological growth which has far exceeded pre-conceived expectations & riding this evolutionary wave, Artificial Intelligence too, has ceased to be symbol of a distant future. Our knowledge surrounding AI has expanded dramatically and subsequently so has its potential applications, which shall help push the boundaries of what we believe to be scientifically possible.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for 24th AUGUST 2022 at 11 AM EST shall explore critical use-cases such as Vaccine Development, Quantum Computing, Natural Language Processing & discuss how the integration of AI & ML will facilitate large-scale industrial automation.
KEY TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED:
• How will AI tools & technology assist radiologists in order to account for the exponential growth in medical data while assisting physicians in making better clinical decisions or even replacing human judgement in certain functional areas of healthcare.
• How can enterprises leverage AI to optimize business processes and develop agility and flexibility? By when can we expect to see a full scale roll out of AI across a particular business function?
• Enterprise data driven decision making is emerging as a critical tool for businesses to stay competitive. How important is the role of a Chief Data Officer in strategizing and overseeing a seamless flow of data to fuel AI engines?
• How will the role of AI technologies shift in future? How is it expected to impact the manufacturing industry across maintenance and asset management, supply chain visibility, and process efficiency areas?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• TRACY RING, Global Managing Director, ACCENTURE
• RITESH ARORA, Managing Director - AI & Data Analytics, WIPRO
• RAVI KUMAR SINGH, Head of Strategy, Ecosystem Alliances and Investments, AMD
• ROBERT FODER, Chief Data Officer, INTERACCORP.
CATCH A GLIMPSE OF THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE!
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY!
MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - 20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
The MARKETSANDMARKETS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for 24th AUGUST 2022 at 11 AM EST shall explore critical use-cases such as Vaccine Development, Quantum Computing, Natural Language Processing & discuss how the integration of AI & ML will facilitate large-scale industrial automation.
KEY TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED:
• How will AI tools & technology assist radiologists in order to account for the exponential growth in medical data while assisting physicians in making better clinical decisions or even replacing human judgement in certain functional areas of healthcare.
• How can enterprises leverage AI to optimize business processes and develop agility and flexibility? By when can we expect to see a full scale roll out of AI across a particular business function?
• Enterprise data driven decision making is emerging as a critical tool for businesses to stay competitive. How important is the role of a Chief Data Officer in strategizing and overseeing a seamless flow of data to fuel AI engines?
• How will the role of AI technologies shift in future? How is it expected to impact the manufacturing industry across maintenance and asset management, supply chain visibility, and process efficiency areas?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• TRACY RING, Global Managing Director, ACCENTURE
• RITESH ARORA, Managing Director - AI & Data Analytics, WIPRO
• RAVI KUMAR SINGH, Head of Strategy, Ecosystem Alliances and Investments, AMD
• ROBERT FODER, Chief Data Officer, INTERACCORP.
CATCH A GLIMPSE OF THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE!
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY!
MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - 20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com