CapTech Awarded “Best Firm To Work For” Recognition for the Ninth Time

Consulting Magazine's 2022 Best Firms to Work For

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech Consulting), a US-based technology consulting firm, has been named one of 2022’s “Best Firms to Work For” by Consulting Magazine.

This is the ninth time CapTech has appeared on the list of top-ranked firms considered by Consulting Magazine since 2013. The magazine bases its rankings on employee satisfaction surveys that measure culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

CapTech is committed to fostering a positive and inclusive culture, by empowering employees to bring their authentic selves to work while embracing and celebrating their differences. CapTech supports its people by offering growth opportunities and encouraging a healthy work-life integration, while providing innovative technologies and solutions for its clients, inspiring its people to extend what’s possible.

“At CapTech, we’ve always said our people are our difference and being honored with this type of recognition is a testament to our employees and their unique perspectives,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “By cultivating a welcoming, yet challenging environment, we’re able to unite diverse skills and thinking to transform the ways in which data, systems, and technology help our clients succeed and help our people grow.”

