FES 2022 - 10th Annual Female Entrepreneur Summit Will Take Place October 26 in Cleveland
Santia Deck, CEO, TRONUS Athletic Wear, Social Media Influencer, First Pro Female Football Player, Author and Speaker
The Female Entrepreneur Summit is a catalyst for conversation and learning between successful women in the entrepreneur space, and those who are looking for guidance, inspiration and connection.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Female Entrepreneur Summit will commemorate 10 impactful years on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Landerhaven in Beachwood, Ohio.
The Female Entrepreneur Summit (FES) is a day-long networking and educational symposium for women business leaders who are starting or scaling their businesses. FES was developed by design firm founder Renee DeLuca Dolan to gather established and new entrepreneurs looking to start, scale and make positive impact with their businesses.
“The Female Entrepreneur Summit is a catalyst for conversation and learning between women who have found success in the entrepreneur space, and those who are looking for guidance, inspiration and networking opportunities,” DeLuca Dolan said.
Panel discussions and breakout sessions covering digital marketing, accounting and finance, legal, human resources and other key areas will be led by accomplished businesswomen of Northeast Ohio.
“Attendees will leave with sound advice and inspired action in areas that are critical to their businesses. I am especially excited for guests to hear this year’s FES keynote speakers who are accomplished disruptors and changemakers in their industries,” DeLuca Dolan added.
Morning Keynote: Stephanie Stuckey, CEO Stuckey’s Corporation
Stephanie Stuckey is the CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation. Known throughout the south as a place for highway travelers to relax, refresh and refuel, the company began selling pecan logs and souvenirs to travelers before expanding into numerous enterprises. Founded by her grandparents in 1937, Stuckey’s experienced a rebirth under her leadership. Stuckey has also been a Georgia State Representative and the Director of Sustainability for Atlanta, Georgia.
Afternoon Panel Discussion: Santia Deck, Pro Athlete, CEO of TRONUS Athletic Wear, Social Influencer and Cynthia Cureton-Robles, COO of TRONUS, CEO of Osage Phoenix Productions. Facilitated by Renee DeLuca Dolan, Founder, Contempo Design + Communications and the Female Entrepreneur Summit
Santia Deck is a professional football player with the Women’s Football League Association (WFLA), a published author, a fitness model, TV and social media personality and CEO of TRONUS, her disruptive athletic wear company. She is the first female athlete to own a sneaker company. TRONUS footwear is sleek, stylish and functional and sought after by “sneakerheads,” pro athletes and celebrities.
Cynthia Cureton-Robles is Santia’s mom, who has overseen the professional rise of her talented daughter, in addition to running her own career as a businesswoman and media/production entrepreneur. She is currently CEO of Osage Phoenix Productions, based in Atlanta, and COO of TRONUS.
The midday luncheon event will include a fresh, floral fashion show featuring live “mannequins” adorned with fresh flower gowns. This is a special feature DeLuca Dolan acquired for the 10th anniversary, with the proceeds from the live mannequin fresh floral gowned sponsors will go to charities throughout NEO that advocate for women in the workplace or female entrepreneurs.
The show is sponsored by: Kim Evinsky, Realtor-Berkshire Hathaway, Ursuline College and Ladies & Gentleman Salon and Spa. Morgan Stanley is a current live mannequin sponsorship, limited sponsorships are still available. Please visit https://fescleveland.com/sponsorship-opportunities/ for more info.
Tickets can be purchased up to the event and an “early bird” rate of $149 is available through September 6, 2022. Full price tickets are $199. Details and ticket link can be found at fescleveland.com.
Presenting Sponsor: Contempo Design + Communications and Co-Presenting Sponsor Key4Women/Keybank will be offering a resource center at the event that will include advice and opportunities to speak to professionals in the wealth management, private banking, accounting, mentoring, diversity certification and legal professions.
Gold Sponsors of FES are Kent State Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, Frantz Ward and Westfield Insurance. Silver sponsors include JumpStart, Inc., ERC, Ahola Payroll and HR Services and Maloney & Novotny.
The Female Entrepreneur Summit was developed by Renee DeLuca Dolan, founder of Contempo Design + Communications, a leading northeast Ohio firm creating branding and identity materials, designing online and virtual experiences and reimagining interior spaces and experiences.
