MarketResearchReports.com: Global cryogen free dilution refrigerators market to reach USD 236 million by 2028
The report reveals top three companies; Bluefors Oy, Oxford Instruments NanoScience, and JanisULT controls 69% marketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryogen-free dilution refrigerators use Helium-3 and Helium-4 isotopes for excessive, continuous cooling needs. Cryogen-free dilution refrigerators (DR) are quickly becoming the dominant technique for reaching millikelvin temperatures because they avoid the requirement for on-site helium liquefaction and are easier to use than traditional dilution units.
The circulating 3He gas is cooled to approximately 3K in the cryogen-free dilution refrigerator with a mechanical refrigerator (GM refrigerator or pulse tube refrigerator). Then the 3He gas undergoes Joule-Thomson expansion with the JT valve and liquefies.
Our recent study showed that the Global Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators market had total revenue of 52 M USD in 2017 and increased to 103 M USD in 2022. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators markets can be 236 M USD by 2028. The CAGR of Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators is 14% from 2022 to 2028.
Europe was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 47% in 2017 and 46% in 2022. In 2022, North America's market share was 25%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators companies are mainly from Europe; the industry concentration rate is high. The market share of the top three companies in 2021 was 70%. The top three companies are Bluefors Oy, Oxford Instruments NanoScience, and JanisULT, with a revenue market share of 39%, 23%, and 7% in 2021.
Other players include:
>Leiden Cryogenics BV
>Cryoconcept
>Taiyo Nippon Sanso
>ICEoxford
Market segmentation by types:
>Base Temperature≤10mK
>Base Temperature Between 10-20mK
>Base Temperature≥20mK
Market segmentation by applications:
>Quantum Computing
>Nano Research
> Low-Temperature Detection
> Others
