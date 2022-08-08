MarketResearchReports.com: Global fiber optics cable assemblies market to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2028
The report reveals top three companies; Corning, CommScope, and TE Connectivity, control 32% market share of the fiber optics cable assemblies marketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiber optic cable assemblies consist of optical fiber, a reinforcement strand for support, and fiber optic connectors. A fiber Optic Cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed. For a signal to move from one fiber optic cable to another, the fibers must be secured and properly aligned with the connecting cable fibers. The connector type depends upon the type of optical fiber and the intended assembly function. Some major connectors include ST, FC, LC, MT-RJ, SC, and MU.
The results of our recent study show that the Global Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies Market had total revenue of 2850 M USD in 2017 and increased to 3875 M USD in 2022. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies markets can be 5856 M USD by 2028. The CAGR of Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies is 7% from 2022 to 2028.
The Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 45% in 2017 and 46% in 2022, an increase of 1%. In 2022, North America's market share was 25%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies companies are mainly from USA and Europe; the industry concentration rate is not high. The market share of the top three companies in 2021 was 33.08%. Corning, CommScope, and TE Connectivity are the top three companies, with a revenue market share of 17%, 9%, and 6% in 2021.
Other players include:
>Belden
>Amphenol
>Radiall
>HUBER + SUHNER
>YOFC
>Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
>Rosenberger Group
>Molex
>OFS Furukawa
>Fiber Connections Inc
>Sumitomo
>Nexans
>C Enterprises
Market segmentation by types:
>Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable
>Multi-Mode Fiber Optic Cable
Others
Market segmentation by applications:
>Telecom/Datacom
>CATV and Broadcasting
>Military/Aerospace
>Power and New Energy
>Healthcare
Others
