Aqua Park heading towards a record-breaking year
Our amazing reception and lifeguard team look forward to welcoming you to the Aqua Park to fit your wet suit and buoyancy vest then they’ll lead you onto our floating Aqua Park for 50 minutes of fun”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 2022 set to be one of the hottest summers on record, Molly Miller finds the perfect place to cool off and have fun – Bewl’s Aqua Park, located just off the A21 at the area’s largest reservoir
Pumped up and ready for a scorcher of a summer? Nothing says ‘school holidays’ quite like sunshine, ice cream, and hurtling down some massive water slides…
Heading towards a record-breaking year, the popular aqua park that floats on the reservoir of Bewl Water in Lamberhurst has made its return for summer acting as the perfect spot to cool off during the heatwave. And after receiving an impressive 42,000 visitors last year, parents shouldn’t hang around when it comes to booking tickets.
The course, which is reminiscent of those used on popular shows like Total Wipeout, has already received some amazing feedback from this season’s thrill seekers with one adventurer describing the experience as ‘absolutely brilliant’.
With 3,000 square meters of pure inflatable fun, the floating obstacle course has been dubbed the UK’s best Wibit outdoor aqua park after receiving the ultimate expansion in early 2021. The success of the attraction has been driven by its popular features including the ice tower, an XXL action tower, springboard, the twist, a balance bar, flip mattress, cliff, monkey bars, aqua slide, dome, roundabout, halfpipe, hurdles, and lots more, making it a paradise for water park enthusiasts.
One of the park’s main appeals is its popularity amongst boys, girls, men, and women of all ages and whilst children aged six to 12 must have either a parent or guardian accompanying them on the obstacle course, 13 to 16-year-olds can have their parent or guardian viewing from the shoreside where they can grab a coffee, relax, and soak up the sunshine as Bewl’s lifeguards keep little ones safe.
Like with all activities at Bewl Water, bookings can be made easily online, 24/7 and tickets for the Aqua Park cost £21 that includes wetsuit and buoyancy vest hire. Whilst bookings can be made on site, availability is limited and costs an extra £4 as opposed to booking through the website.
‘We have already taken just under 11,000 bookings so far for the school holidays and urge parents to book now to avoid missing out,’ said Andrew Daniells, Business Director at Bewl Water.
“Our amazing reception and lifeguard team look forward to welcoming you to the Aqua Park to fit your wet suit and buoyancy vest then they’ll lead you onto our floating Aqua Park for 50 minutes of fun,” continued Mr Daniells.
All customers must turn up 45 minutes prior to their session and be able to swim at least 25 metres (82 feet) unaided as the obstacle course promises unbridled energetic excitement.
After a fun-filled day packed with adrenaline-pumping obstacles, you’re going to need a little fuel. Head back over to the front of Bewl Water (just by the car park) where you’ll find the Waterfront café. Here you can enjoy a selection of light meals, sweet and savoury snacks, ice creams and drinks whilst overlooking the water in this picture-perfect, dog-friendly spot. And with miles of beautiful countryside, there are plenty of picnic worthy patches too for those who wish to bring their own food…
