VEGAN SOULFEST CELEBRATES CULTURE & VEGANISM IN BALTIMORE
In partnership with We Give Black Fest, this annual event marks its 7th year celebrating vegan culture, music, and community in Baltimore.
VEGN (NASDAQ:US Vegan Climate ETF)
This year's festival is unlike anything that Naijha and I have done before. There's something for everyone this year -- amazing music, dynamic speakers, and the best vegan food in the DMV.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegan Soulfest is returning to Baltimore on August 19-21 this year at West Covington Park in Port Covington. Formerly a one-day event, attendees can now look forward to three full days of celebrating culture, veganism, and positive community change. This unique event offers its guests a marketplace of plant-based foods, cooking demonstrations, expert speakers, musical performances, a wellness village, an immersive Pop-Up Shop and Lounge by Good Neighbor, and food tastings from Liora and Double Zero.
— Brenda Sanders
"This year's festival is unlike anything that Naijha and I have done before,” said Brenda Sanders, co-founder of Vegan Soulfest. “There's something for everyone this year -- amazing music, dynamic speakers, and the best vegan food in the DMV!"
For the first time, Vegan Soulfest is partnering with CLLCTIVLY and their inaugural We Give Black Fest, a three-day annual event dedicated to social change, fundraising, and the amplification of Black-led organizations serving Greater Baltimore. By sharing festival grounds, the partnership will increase their impact on the Baltimore community by giving them the resources to host more local vendors, more empowering panelists and demonstrations, and an incredible lineup of artists and speakers.
“CLLCTVLY’s mission is to provide Black-led social change organizations and changemakers with a platform to increase their visibility, expand their impact, and foster deeper connections through community,” said founder Jamye Wooten. “We invite Baltimore to join us in supporting these boots-on-the-ground organizations dedicated to making change a reality in Baltimore and providing for the future of Black Baltimore.”
Musical acts include performances by Bilal, Ro James, Al Rogers Jr. & Da Lor Band, Daley, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Jade Novah, and Grey. Featured special guest speakers include John “the Badass Vegan” Lewis, Dr. Milton Mills of Plant-Based Nation, Dr. Qadira Huff of Sprouting Wellness, Dr. Ruby Lathon of What The Health, and Trayce McQuirter of 10 Million Black Vegan Women.
Vegan Soulfest was first organized in 2014 by Naijha Wright-Brown, co-owner of The Land of Kush, and Brenda Sanders, executive director of Afro-Vegan Society.. Their collaboration aimed to inform the Baltimore community of the health benefits of a plant-based diet and promote the importance of holistic lifestyles on a larger scale. In 2015, Vegan SoulFest entered into a preliminary partnership with Baltimore City Community College (BCCC). In 2017 during its final year at BCCC, Vegan Soulfest entertained over 10,000 attendees and the festival continues to grow each year.
"Brenda and I couldn't have been blessed with a better partner than Jamye Wooten of CLLCTVLY to share this reimagined experience of Vegan Soulfest,” said Naijha Wright-Brown. “We’ve both always wanted a music festival in partnership with a Black-led organization whose mission is building Black futures. It's truly the collaboration of the year, especially after feeling closed off from humanity for over two years."
The event takes place Friday, August 19 (2-10 PM), Saturday, August 20 (12-10 PM), and Sunday, August 21 (12-7 PM). General and VIP tickets are available for full three-day, two-day, or single-day admission. Event-goers can purchase tickets online at https://www.vegansoulfest.com/ or https://wegiveblack.com/. General event information can be found at https://www.vegansoulfest.com/festival-general-info/.
Sponsored by Black Veg Society, Afro-Vegan Society, Cllctivly, A Well-Fed World, Visit Maryland, and others.
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
VEGAN SOULFEST MEETS WE GIVE BLACK FEST!