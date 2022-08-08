Pig Club – Only Television Show Addressing Nutrition

Children’s Show- “The Pig Club” Live - August 12, 2022 1 pm. – 2p.m

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s television show, The Pig Club, will be filming live at Wise Choice Summer Camp at Riccardo Silva Stadium, on Miami’s FIU Campus on August 12th, 2022 – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

MEDIA INVITED – call 305-630-3600

The live action Pig Club television show allows every child in the audience a chance to be crowned the winner. Every child gets to sing songs, cheer, exercise, and participate in the fun.

“No other television show is addressing educating children on nutirion.” says health educator Mike Marine. The percentage of children and adolescents with obesity has more than tripled in the U.S. since the 1970’s. The rate of adult obesity has increased from 30.5% in 1999 to 42.4% in 2021.

Obesity is a result of poor diet and lack of exercise.

In the pie eating segment, children eat 6 healthy fruits along with a dab of whipped cream. Whipped cream? It’s actually a low calorie and healthy addition. “We use sweetened light whipped cream that tastes like homemade because it is made with real cream, real vanilla and real sugar. Two tablespoons have only 15 calories. As Mary Poppins would say “a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” And eating healthy fruits keep children from needing medicine.

Look at just some of the health benefits of the 6 fruits children eat in the pie eating competition:

#1 Bananas -

1. High in Fiber. Bananas are rich in fiber.

2. Easy to Digest.

3. Full of Nutrients. ...

4. Regulating the Blood Pressure.

5. Improving Eyesight & Bone Development.

6. Preventing Anemia.

7. Increasing Brain Power & Memory.

8. Giving Instant Energy.

#2 Watermelon -

• Vitamin C can help strengthen a child’s immune system, which can help them fight illnesses like colds and ear infections.

• Vitamin A can help your children develop healthier skin and stronger teeth.

• Helps you stay hydrated.

• Packed with nutrients and beneficial plant compounds.

• May have anticancer effects.

• May improve heart health.

• May reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

• May help prevent macular degeneration.

• May relieve muscle soreness.

• May aid skin health.

#3 Cantaloupe -

• It prevents constipation.

• Improves vision.

• Lowers the risk of cancer.

• Nourishes the skin.

• Reduces the Risk of Asthma.

• Prevents heart diseases.

• Prevents dehydration.

• Nutrient packed.

# 4 Honeydew Melon -

• Rich in Nutrients.

• May Help Reduce Blood Pressure.

• Contains Nutrients Vital to Bone Health.

• May Improve Blood Sugar Control.

• Rich in Electrolytes and Water.

• May Support Healthy Skin.

• May Boost Your Immune System.

• May Promote Proper Digestion.

#5 Peaches -

• Peaches Promote Healing.

• Help Your Eyesight.

• Keep Digestion Running Smoothly.

• Help You Stay a Healthy Weight.

• Get Your Vitamin E.

• Keep Your Bones Healthy.

#6 Strawberries

• Protects from Scurvy.

• Immunity Booster.

• Protects Against Cancer.

• Helps in Digestion.

• Controls Bad Cholesterol in Kids.

• Helps In Maintaining Eye Health.

• Promote Brain Health.

Lack of physical exercise and junk food is a prescription for obesity.

The incidence of type 2 diabetes in children appears to have doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from two new US studies suggest.

And no one is doing a damn thing about it!

That is until The Pig Club television show.

The pig club attacks the obesity epidemic in a 3-pronged approach:

1) Exercise – the Pig Club teaches the value of exercise. Children participate in exercises and are cheered on by the audience.

2) Encouraging eating of low fat foods – in the Pig Club, we pig out on healthy fruits and vegetables. In the pie eating contest, our pies are made of healthy fruits with no crust.

3) Discouraging high-fat junk foods that are not healthy

Children compete in four fun filled competitions to be crowned, 'Pig of the Week'. These include: pie eating, mudslinging, pig trivia and pig poise. The Pig Club is entertaining and funny, but the messages of the skits and songs are much greater.

The characters in the show include King T-Bone- the wise leader of the club; Lenlard- a work out enthusiast; Sgt. Pork- defender of patriotism; Karham- a “hammy” performer reminiscent of Britney Spears; Rachsow- a genius pig who teaches the value of education and Rebacon- the happy and enthusiastic Pig Club cheerleader.

The Pig Club mixes fun with education. Exercise, eating healthy and family values are combined with engaging competition. There is an obesity epidemic in the United States and no one has made a dent in addressing the problem. This show is needed now, more than ever.

The show is geared towards children ages 5 to 11, but has many “wink wink” jokes that are entertaining for all ages. It is a throwback to great children’s programing of the past and promises to fill the gap left by TV icons Fred Rogers and Captain Kangaroo.

“There is a need for a wholesome show that focuses on educating kids in a fun and clever way,” says health educator Mike Marine of Delray Beach, Florida, who founded the Pig Club when he was a junior high school student. He published, “The Daily Grunt” and now, years later, he’s bringing The Pig Club show to children. The show teaches self-respect, treating people right and the benefits of exercise and nutrition by combining a powerful educational message with humor and audience participation.

