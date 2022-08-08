Black VegFest to hold Spread Love, an “Unapologetically Black Vegan Festival” in Commodore Barry Park
On Saturday, 8/13, Black VegFest will hold a free outdoor festival focusing on Black liberation, animal welfare, healthier living, and a better planet.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12 pm - 8 pm, at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY, Black VegFest will hold a free outdoor festival focusing on Black liberation, animal welfare, healthier living, and a better planet.
The event will include:
● Food, merchandise, and beauty product vendors
● Produce from Liberation Farm - a Black vegan farm which is a space for Black culture to cultivate food and community agriculture
● Animal sanctuaries and local community organizations
● Lots of good vegan food from over 30 Black/BIPOC* vegan chefs
● Free giveaways including:
○ Reusable gift Bags
○ PPE
○ Dr. Bronners soap, hand sanitizer, and chocolates
● Black vegan speakers including:
○ Genesis Butler
○ Brenda Sanders
○ Cannabis Panel
○ Animal Liberation Panel
● Workshops including:
○ Children’s planting and pot painting
○ Vegan weightlifting fitness
○ Raw food for healing
● Performances from Black vegan artists
● DJ DP ONE spinning music live
● Games for the whole family
“At Black VegFest, we are engaging with our people, bringing them in and sharing and learning with each other.” said Francis Peña, an organizer with Black VegFest. “This is our power. And we want us, our people, to have that power and take it wherever it needs to go.”
Black VegFest was founded by Omowale Adewale who, like other Black vegans, found himself not reflected in mostly white vegan festivals and spaces. Seeing the need to elevate and provide space for Black vegan artists, chefs, performers, thinkers and organizers, Black VegFest was born.
As an organization, Black VegFest holds events that nurture and support new vegans and provide opportunities and new realities for veteran vegans. BlackVegFest is also a homage to Black August--a month Black people dedicate to our freedom fighters and collective fight against oppression.
The organization is grounded in intersectionality, recognizing the interconnections of speciesism, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, ableism, ageism, and more. Black VegFest highlights Black vegan vendors, artists, educators, activists and community organizers.
This event will be of interest to all people committed to Black liberation, learning more about veganism, and justice.
*Black Indigenous People of Color
