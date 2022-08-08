Black VegFest to hold Spread Love, an “Unapologetically Black Vegan Festival” in Commodore Barry Park

Black VegFest Spread Love I Flyer

Black VegFest Spread Love I Flyer

Black VegFest Logo

Black VegFest Logo

Black VegFest Spread Love I Image

Black VegFest Spread Love I Picture

On Saturday, 8/13, Black VegFest will hold a free outdoor festival focusing on Black liberation, animal welfare, healthier living, and a better planet.

We are engaging with our people, bringing them in, sharing, and learning with each other. This is our power. We want us, our people, to have that power and take it wherever it needs to go.”
— Francis Peña,
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12 pm - 8 pm, at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY, Black VegFest will hold a free outdoor festival focusing on Black liberation, animal welfare, healthier living, and a better planet.

The event will include:
● Food, merchandise, and beauty product vendors
● Produce from Liberation Farm - a Black vegan farm which is a space for Black culture to cultivate food and community agriculture
● Animal sanctuaries and local community organizations
● Lots of good vegan food from over 30 Black/BIPOC* vegan chefs
● Free giveaways including:
○ Reusable gift Bags
○ PPE
○ Dr. Bronners soap, hand sanitizer, and chocolates
● Black vegan speakers including:
Genesis Butler
Brenda Sanders
○ Cannabis Panel
○ Animal Liberation Panel
● Workshops including:
○ Children’s planting and pot painting
○ Vegan weightlifting fitness
○ Raw food for healing
● Performances from Black vegan artists
● DJ DP ONE spinning music live
● Games for the whole family

“At Black VegFest, we are engaging with our people, bringing them in and sharing and learning with each other.” said Francis Peña, an organizer with Black VegFest. “This is our power. And we want us, our people, to have that power and take it wherever it needs to go.”

Black VegFest was founded by Omowale Adewale who, like other Black vegans, found himself not reflected in mostly white vegan festivals and spaces. Seeing the need to elevate and provide space for Black vegan artists, chefs, performers, thinkers and organizers, Black VegFest was born.

As an organization, Black VegFest holds events that nurture and support new vegans and provide opportunities and new realities for veteran vegans. BlackVegFest is also a homage to Black August--a month Black people dedicate to our freedom fighters and collective fight against oppression.

The organization is grounded in intersectionality, recognizing the interconnections of speciesism, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, ableism, ageism, and more. Black VegFest highlights Black vegan vendors, artists, educators, activists and community organizers.

This event will be of interest to all people committed to Black liberation, learning more about veganism, and justice.

*Black Indigenous People of Color

Francis Peña
Black VegFest
+1 646-995-9034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

21 Reasons Why We Struggle Til' We Grow - Black VegFest Contest

You just read:

Black VegFest to hold Spread Love, an “Unapologetically Black Vegan Festival” in Commodore Barry Park

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Francis Peña
Black VegFest
+1 646-995-9034
Company/Organization
Black Veg Society
840 N Eutaw St, Ste
Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
United States
+1 443-343-2834
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

Black Veg Society

More From This Author
Black VegFest to hold Spread Love, an “Unapologetically Black Vegan Festival” in Commodore Barry Park
Empowerment Temple to Host First Ever Vegan Back to School Bash
Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Returns in August With Great Vegan Eats
View All Stories From This Author