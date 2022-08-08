Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,307 in the last 365 days.

Florida Man Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Open Live Music Hub in Kyiv

Live Music Scene at Peace, Love & Guitars

Our Logo

Cool T-shirts at Peace, Love & Guitars

Peace, Love & Guitars launches IndieGoGo campaign hoping to raise $25,000 to help fund a live music hub startup in the center of Kyiv.

Things are difficult in Ukraine now. I hope people will give generously so that we can encourage and nourish local talent while giving people the opportunity to feel good for a little while”
— Brent David
SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent David, a long-time visitor to Ukraine and resident of Sarasota, FL, has recently created a crowdfunding campaign to help raise $25,000 for a live music hub he is currently building in Kyiv, Ukraine. He is actively seeking people who would like to donate.

Peace, Love & Guitars (PL&G) is an exciting new concept. It’s a 2000 sqft music hub where musicians can meet, jam, and distract themselves from the war outside. It’s a place where anyone can come and eat, drink, talk, and listen to original music. And if you're a musician, you can showcase your talent, record a track, and collaborate with others. This is a very new concept and we are excited to be bringing the first one to the capital of Ukraine. Future plans include expanding the concept to other cities around the world.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! So that we can truly build an amazing space, PL&G needs an additional $25,000 so that we can finish out the space, build the recording studio, and fill it with some legendary guitars. The campaign has been launched on the IndieGoGo platform and is currently live and runs until October 2nd, 2022. We are seeking donations from musicians, music lovers, and those that care about helping the people of Ukraine.

There are a number of rewards that donators can receive, based on the amount of donation they make. Rewards are as follows:

- $20 Donation - Mention on Our Wall of Love
- $35 Donation – Peace, Love & Guitars T-shirt
- $85 Donation - Peace, Love & Guitars Hoodie
- $150 Donation - Peace, Love & Guitars Backpack
- $325 Donation - Peace, Love & Guitars Leather Guitar Strap
- $2000 Donation – an Original Song

People interested in donating can do so by visiting https://igg.me/at/PGL/x/22940439#/ and clicking on the appropriate button.

Additionally, we have created an online shop where people can buy cool Peace, Love & Guitar merchandise, with all proceeds going to help the cause. You can visit the shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/PLandG.

To learn more about Peace, Love & Guitars, please visit https://plgcrowd.com/.

PL&G is also interested in anyone who has a vintage or unique electric or acoustic guitar that they would like to donate. For more information about donating a guitar, please contact Brent David at brentdavid@rocketmail.com

####

Brent David
Cre8egy
+1 941-223-0337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Peace, Love & Guitars Crowdfunding Video

You just read:

Florida Man Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Open Live Music Hub in Kyiv

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.