Florida Man Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Open Live Music Hub in Kyiv
Peace, Love & Guitars launches IndieGoGo campaign hoping to raise $25,000 to help fund a live music hub startup in the center of Kyiv.
Things are difficult in Ukraine now. I hope people will give generously so that we can encourage and nourish local talent while giving people the opportunity to feel good for a little while”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent David, a long-time visitor to Ukraine and resident of Sarasota, FL, has recently created a crowdfunding campaign to help raise $25,000 for a live music hub he is currently building in Kyiv, Ukraine. He is actively seeking people who would like to donate.
— Brent David
Peace, Love & Guitars (PL&G) is an exciting new concept. It’s a 2000 sqft music hub where musicians can meet, jam, and distract themselves from the war outside. It’s a place where anyone can come and eat, drink, talk, and listen to original music. And if you're a musician, you can showcase your talent, record a track, and collaborate with others. This is a very new concept and we are excited to be bringing the first one to the capital of Ukraine. Future plans include expanding the concept to other cities around the world.
WE NEED YOUR HELP! So that we can truly build an amazing space, PL&G needs an additional $25,000 so that we can finish out the space, build the recording studio, and fill it with some legendary guitars. The campaign has been launched on the IndieGoGo platform and is currently live and runs until October 2nd, 2022. We are seeking donations from musicians, music lovers, and those that care about helping the people of Ukraine.
There are a number of rewards that donators can receive, based on the amount of donation they make. Rewards are as follows:
- $20 Donation - Mention on Our Wall of Love
- $35 Donation – Peace, Love & Guitars T-shirt
- $85 Donation - Peace, Love & Guitars Hoodie
- $150 Donation - Peace, Love & Guitars Backpack
- $325 Donation - Peace, Love & Guitars Leather Guitar Strap
- $2000 Donation – an Original Song
People interested in donating can do so by visiting https://igg.me/at/PGL/x/22940439#/ and clicking on the appropriate button.
Additionally, we have created an online shop where people can buy cool Peace, Love & Guitar merchandise, with all proceeds going to help the cause. You can visit the shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/PLandG.
To learn more about Peace, Love & Guitars, please visit https://plgcrowd.com/.
PL&G is also interested in anyone who has a vintage or unique electric or acoustic guitar that they would like to donate. For more information about donating a guitar, please contact Brent David at brentdavid@rocketmail.com
Peace, Love & Guitars Crowdfunding Video