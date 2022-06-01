Trampetti Helps Manufacturing Client Improve Communication, Accountability, and Teamwork For Better Productivity
The Client’s Multiple Departments Were Not Properly Communicating, Resulting in Significant Delays and Missed Deadlines
This was a unique and challenging project for us and it allowed us to roll up our sleeves and dig into all aspects of the company's manufacturing systems and structures”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trampetti, an award-winning business consultancy, has recently completed a project for an Automation Machinery Manufacturer which resulted in improved efficiency and significant cost savings throughout the organization. The client organization initially contacted Trampetti due to serious delays in their manufacturing process, which resulted in cost increases and delivery delays. Trampetti was tasked with finding solutions to their challenges.
— Michael Trampetti
"The client’s engineering department used a project management system (PMS) to manage activities throughout the team, however, a considerable number of activities without prioritization made it difficult to assign, track and advance tasks within the department", says Michael Trampetti, CEO, "this significantly impacted the engineering manager’s ability to drive accountability within the organization. After analyzing the various workflows, systems, and protocols we knew that we needed to rework the existing systems to increase collaboration, improve accountability, and provide a better project management solution", he adds.
Steps Taken to Deliver Optimal Results:
- Defined the roles and responsibilities of each team member
- Cleaned all tasks and set prioritization
- Built a three-week look ahead for all tasks
- Designed a process flow of how an engineering model or drawing goes from draft to release
- Built an automated workflow within PMS to track actual hours, move tasks from one department to the next, prioritize tasks, assist engineering manager
to assign work, and generate a report on status, hours, and trends
- Compiled a work process and procedure document on the new process
- Trained all team members on the new process and system workflow Incorporated feedback from users during implementation to improve user
experience
- Implemented a revision control system that kept track of all previous revisions
- Scheduled daily huddles to drive accountability
- Established weekly three-week look ahead schedule meetings
"This was a unique and challenging project for us and it allowed us to roll up our sleeves and dig into all aspects of the company's manufacturing systems and structures" furthers Trampetti, "and after weeks of investigating, we understood that we could easily help them with their current challenges and help them overcome the issues at hand". He adds, "The net results were Improved visibility to upper management of the engineering program, and improved communication, accountability, and teamwork of multiple departments."
