With a Tech-Driven Focus on the Auto Needs of Consumers, Motobyo Gives Private Parties a Platform to Succeed
HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a tech-driven focus on consumer needs, Motobyo, the online auto marketplace which launched last month in the Greater Philadelphia market, disrupts the antiquated auto industry business model.
Motobyo has been designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals with the intent to give consumers control in the buying and selling of used cars.
Used cars are big business. Big business means big money. Big money for big business. With over 40 million used car transactions occurring annually, it’s easy for consumer’s needs to get lost in the rhetoric of big business.
Over the past few years, consumer behaviors have changed dramatically, with an increased focus on e-commerce and online shopping, impacting every industry including automotive. However, the auto industry is set in their ways and even the most popular car buying websites are built on the traditional “dealership” foundation where their tech “spin” doesn’t meet consumer needs.
The online experience that consumers expect and demand has been elevated based on the standard that has been set by major brands like Amazon, Netflix and VRBO that offer convenience, transparent pricing, “one-click” shopping, reviews and guidance, and other solutions.
Consumers want that same standard in car buying and selling but existing automotive retailers have failed to adapt quickly enough, no matter what their online offering promises.
Motobyo was created to exceed the expectations of consumers. Neither a dealership nor a retailer, it is an e-commerce platform that seamlessly connects private party sellers to buyers and efficiently connects supply directly to demand.
It’s the first true online-only auto marketplace that gives consumers all the solutions they need to make the deal themselves, with resources previously only available to dealerships. Those resources include Motobyo’s proprietary pricing and auction tech, “how-to” guides and tutorials, as well as best-in-class service provider partnerships for third-party inspection, extended vehicle protection, financing, insurance, validation and checkout.
Built by an experienced team of technology and automotive professionals working outside the establishment, Motobyo has been designed for both buyers and sellers to experience success in what has traditionally been a frustrating transaction.
Committed to disrupting the status quo through radical transparency, Motobyo sets a new industry standard by giving consumers control, choice and convenience.
To experience the power of Motobyo, visit https://motobyo.com.
