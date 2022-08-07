Tia-Clair Toomey & Justin Medeiros Win “Fittest on Earth” Titles at 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games
Toomey Becomes Most Decorated CrossFit Athlete of All Time with Sixth Title; CrossFit Mayhem Freedom Earns Fourth Consecutive Team Title
[Tia] has led the sport forward for men and women, and her incredible streak of six consecutive titles may never be repeated on either side.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tia-Clair Toomey cemented her status as the most decorated CrossFit Games athlete of all time with an unprecedented sixth-straight “Fittest on Earth” title, while Justin Medeiros started to make some history of his own with his second consecutive title at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisc.
— Justin Bergh, CrossFit GM of Sport
CrossFit Mayhem Freedom – led by four-time individual champion Rich Froning, Jr. with teammates Sam Cournoyer, Andrea Nisler and Taylor Williamson – took home the team title for the fourth consecutive year, after the 2020 team competition was canceled due to the pandemic. It was the team’s sixth win at the CrossFit Games.
"We prepared a very broad test with a wide range of events that were very different from each other. These athletes didn't learn about a single event until they were on site this week, and yet they excelled and turned in remarkable and historic performances,” said Justin Bergh, CrossFit GM of Sport. "What Tia accomplished this weekend, against a very deep field of incredibly fit women, adds a capstone to an unrivaled career. She has led the sport forward for men and women, and her incredible streak of six consecutive titles may never be repeated on either side."
After two days of fighting from behind on the leaderboard, Toomey pulled away from the field on Friday, reclaiming the white leader’s jersey at the instantly-iconic “The Capitol” event in downtown Madison before building her lead over the remainder of the competition.
Joining Toomey on the women’s podium were American and 2021 Rookie of the Year Mallory O’Brien (Ames, Iowa) who finished in second place and Hungary’s Laura Horvath, who finished in third place following a second-place finish in 2021.
On the men’s side, the title race remained close until Sunday morning when Medeiros slowly increased his lead. After camping near the top of the leaderboard throughout the week, second place was earned by Roman Khrennikov and third place by Ricky Garard of Australia.
CrossFit Mayhem Freedom (Cookeville, Tenn.), led by four-time men’s individual Champion Rich Froning, Jr., turned in a dominant performance, winning seven events en route to the team’s fourth consecutive team championship and record sixth overall. Joining CrossFit Mayhem on the podium were CrossFit Oslo Navy Blue (Norway) in second place and CrossFit Invictus (San Diego) in third.
The 16th edition of the CrossFit Games featured the individual and team competitions as well as 18 age-based and six adaptive divisions, bringing more than 430 elite athletes from 39 countries to Madison for the finals of the global competition. CrossFit now eyes the start date of the 2023 CrossFit Open, set for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 and its return to Madison for the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games that will begin the week of July 31, 2023.
Details of the events can be found at https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2022, while the final leaderboard and winners of all divisions can be found at https://games.crossfit.com/leaderboard/games/2022. Additional information about the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, including competition history and interviews with the athletes, can be found at games.crossfit.com.
About CrossFit
In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California into the world’s most effective program for improving health and performance through nutrition and exercise. CrossFit is the world’s leading provider of accredited performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches across the world. The program can be modified to welcome people of all ages and abilities and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit’s transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®.
