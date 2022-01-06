Custom Ink Expands Swag Management Capabilities With Acquisition of Printfection, Leading Enterprise Solution
Printfection Platform Helps Companies Create, Store, Manage, Track, and Distribute Custom Swag & Gifts; Deal Follows Custom Ink’s Recent Acquisition of Swag.comFAIRFAX, VA, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Ink, the leader in custom apparel and accessories for companies, groups, and organizations, today announced the acquisition of Printfection, an advanced enterprise swag management platform. The Printfection platform is used by major companies to create, store, manage, track, and distribute their custom swag and gifts, so they can share compelling branded products with their customers, employees, prospects, and communities worldwide.
“Like Swag.com, which joined us in November, Printfection is a pioneer in swag management, and we believe they’ve built the leading platform for enterprise customers,” said Marc Katz, Cofounder & CEO of Custom Ink. “In bringing together Printfection’s powerful enterprise solution with Swag.com’s awesome self-service model and Custom Ink’s own robust platform and scale, we’ve assembled a pretty incredible combination of talent, technology, and capabilities to meet the end-to-end swag needs of companies and organizations.”
Printfection was founded by Casey Schorr and Kevin Materi in 2004 while they were students at the University of Denver. In 2014, the company pivoted from custom online apparel to an innovative subscription model that provided ongoing swag management services to its customers. Since then, it has continued to build new functionality into the platform, including real-time inventory management, on-demand global distribution, gift kitting, marketing giveaways, customer rewards, team member swag, and incentives for qualified leads.
Printfection will continue to operate as a largely independent unit, led by its founders, while the companies work together to make the platform available to Custom Ink’s existing enterprise customers and flesh out longer-term integration plans.
“Custom Ink, Swag.com, and Printfection share common DNA around custom products, customer focus, and community,“ said Printfection co-founder Casey Schorr. “We all believe custom apparel and other branded products can bring people together, elevate events, and strengthen communities; and this combination will elevate our ability to serve our existing and future customers with expanded resources, tools, and support.”
“This combination will help us deliver on our core mission to elevate the swag experience for our customers and their communities, while allowing our customers to execute their swag initiatives with greater speed, quality, and support,” said Printfection co-founder Kevin Materi. “Enterprise customers need a trusted partner and turnkey solution that integrates with their existing apps, like Marketo, to manage their swag from concept to distribution. We’re bringing together the best in the business to serve those needs and automate the entire process.”
For the third year in a row, Printfection was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the US this year, and it had year-over-year revenue growth of 85% from 2020 to 2021. Printfection’s enterprise customers include prominent brands like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zendesk.
Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Printfection.
About Custom Ink
Custom Ink is the leader in custom gear for all types of teams, companies, organizations, events, and other communities. Custom Ink helps organizers connect their colleagues, families, and friends in person and at a distance through fun and easy design tools, caring customer service, high-quality merchandise, and bulk or individualized delivery. It also offers Custom Ink Fundraising, a platform to raise money and awareness for charities and personal causes through the sale of custom t-shirts. Custom Ink is based in Fairfax, Virginia with other operating facilities in Charlottesville, Virginia; Reno, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; and Los Angeles, California.
