Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:43 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: