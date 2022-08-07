All citizens in Macao are required to undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen testing each for today and tomorrow

MACAU, August 7 - In response to the changes of the COVID-19 situation in Macao and the neighbouring areas, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided that all citizens in Macao must conduct one COVID-19 rapid antigen testing (RAT) each for today and tomorrow (7 and 8 August), i.e. 2 RATs in total. Those who have undergone rapid antigen testing before participating in the nucleic acid testing (NAT) drive for key areas need not repeat the RAT today (7 August).

Citizens must conduct daily RAT for today and tomorrow (7 and 8 August) and declare the result to the dedicated platform; otherwise, the Macao Health Code will turn yellow at 00:00 on the next day. Those who receive a yellow health code for this reason must complete a supplementary test on the day and declare the result to restore a green health code. If anyone receives a yellow health code despite having done the RAT as required, please report to the platform of Enquiries and Assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) for yellow code removal.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) for transferral to the CHCSJ to undergo nucleic acid testing. In this case, the person with positive RAT result and the co-living individuals must not go out; relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

The sampling procedures of RAT test kits may vary slightly from one brand to another. Users are advised to read the kit instructions before use, and carry out the test accordingly. Besides, the public are requested to assist their family members in need (e.g. the elderly) in declaring the test result through the Macao Health Code.