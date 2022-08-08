Rooftop ReP Releases New Single “Beautiful Ugly”
Rooftop ReP is one of the most popular emerging musical talents from Brooklyn, New York.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, August 8, 2022, Rooftop ReP one of the most undeniable emerging musical talents from Brooklyn, New York, releases his new single "Beautiful Ugly" distributed via ONErpm/Stadium Status Entertainment Grp Inc., to all digital platforms worldwide.
"Beautiful Ugly" is a timeless record of positive reflection, hopefulness, and creativity in the realest form of dualism.
"It has little to do with the circumstances of our lives but everything to do with what we focus on, because whatever you put focus on grows. You can focus on what you have or the things you don't have. The opportunity or the struggle. The Beauty in people or the ugliness and that will grow without a doubt. The process of artistic creation is one that does not involve too much thinking, but more of channeling the right energy. Beautiful Ugly was a beautiful process of good energy and creativity. I heard the beat, which was produced by Adrian Alston-Moore and the rest was history. I wanted to create a record that everyone can resonate with when they hear it." said Rooftop ReP
Through “Beautiful Ugly”, ReP welcomes listeners awareness to his MAGNUM OPUS 3 EP ;adding a variety and freshness to their expectations! Beautiful Ugly was written by Adrian P. Sandy; mixed by Jacob Zacharia at Corner Store Studios, NYC.
About Rooftop ReP
ReP, also known as Rooftop ReP, is a native son of Brooklyn who offers his brand of inspiration for the big dreamer that resides in all of us. ReP is also known as Rooftop ReP. Raised in the parts of Brooklyn known as Crown Heights and Flatbush, which are notorious for their high rates of violence and drug use and their economic disparity. ReP navigated the harsh realities of the world from a young age thanks to his family's roots in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago.
ReP's poetic ability and cadence have captivated many, including notable names in the music industry, and he has been designated as an MTV Artist to Watch as a result. His music is inspired by alternative hip-hop acts such as Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest. Receiving attention from notable individuals such as Grammy producer Devo Springsteen (Kanye West, Estelle, and John Legend), and even the enigmatic Damon Dash, who took a liking to ReP's music and made a rare cameo in the video for ReP's single - Swagger Mars, a track that was also hand-selected by professional skateboarder Tony Hawk for use on his Ride Channel. In addition, more recently, ReP's music was used in the short film Crossroads, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2016. ReP is expanding his sound worldwide and redefining what hip-hop can be.
