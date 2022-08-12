Crescent City Business Partners' Networking Group Launches Website Promoting One-Stop For Home Building and Renovations

The CCBP's new website reflects a group of experienced home improvement contractors.

Free estimates are offered by the experienced group of home improvement contractors.

The purpose of the CCBP group is to network and share referrals.

The website offers a network of home service professionals for businesses and homeowners who want to hire experienced, trusted and reliable trade professionals.

The home contractor website is a resource where homeowners can find experienced, trusted, and reliable professionals in the Greater New Orleans area for new home construction or renovation projects.”
— Becky Rolland, Corbec Media, LLC
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES , August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly two decades, the Cresent City Business Partners (CCBP) have held their networking meeting every Thursday at The Red Maple Restaurant. The purpose of the group is to network and share referrals. The CCBP group has helped its member businesses grow and expand their reach as part of the global Business Networking International group.

Corbec Media, a group member and full-service marketing firm, was the brainchild behind the recently launched contractorforhirenow.com website. "Our networking group is based on trusted relationships where excellent workmanship and reliability are the keys to professional growth." Corbec Media's owner, Becky Rolland, said. "The home contractor website is a resource where homeowners can find experienced, trusted, and reliable professionals in the Greater New Orleans area for new home construction or renovation projects".

Each company represented on the website provides free estimates and guarantees upfront pricing, professionalism, and experienced/reliable workmanship. From emergency repairs to your honey-do list, you can count on this team of licensed professionals to do the job right the first time.

The companies in the home contractor network include:
• AA Screens & Glass, Inc.
• A-Mar Interiors
• America’s Best Choice Windows
• Right 4U Construction, LLC.
• Volker Waterproofing
• Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning
• The Junkluggers of New Orleans
• Helm Paint & Decorating
• A-1 Contractors of Louisiana, Inc.

"Because we know that many homeowners are also looking for a realtor, mortgage lender and title company, we also included McEnery Residential, Regions Bank and Homestead Title, who are also a part of our weekly business networking group," Rolland added.

Visitors are welcome to attend the group's weekly meeting every Thursday at The Red Maple Restaurant at 1036 Lafayette Street, Gretna, LA, from 8:30 am to 10:00 am to meet and network with its members. The meeting includes a free breakfast, and there will be time for networking, a round-table introduction, and a 10-minute presenter that varies weekly. It is recommended that those who wish to attend pre-register by visiting the CCBP visitor page or reach out directly to one of the group members for an invitation.

About

Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company. We help you increase the visibility of your brand and show people how your business is unique! Our services include website design, content creation, digital and print advertising as well as full production of video content. Call us today at (504) 236-7919 and let us help you grow your business.

Corbec Media

