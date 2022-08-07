ZenDev Appoints Chief Operations Officer

About

ZenDev specializes in making its clients feel like superheroes. We provide a diverse range of services, and following the golden rule, go above and beyond your expectations delivering can do service with a smile. We can make you and your business faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap buildings in a single bound. Our firm has three pillars of strength to assist in Strategic Business Development, Consulting, and Coaching; Board Development; Risk Management, Insurance, Compliance, and Business Valuations; as well as Creative Design and Brand Development to bring your creative ideas to life. Whether you’re a small, mid-size business, or a non-profit organization, we are here to assist you from aha to exit and everything in between. We help you protect what you have and thrive in the world today. We bring extensive experience and professionalism to every client and customize our support to your individual needs enabling you to work smarter and get things done.

