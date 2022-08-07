ZenDev Appoints Chief Operations Officer
ZenDev appoints Tabitha Thornhill as chief operations officer (COO)
Tabitha coming on board ZenDev has been a serendipitous force that we are excited to embrace”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenDev, a leading strategic consulting company, excelling in the professional growth of individuals and the development and growth of small to mid-size businesses has announced today that the firm has appointed Tabitha Thornhill as the Chief Operations Officer (COO).
Tabitha brings over 20 years of leadership experience a strong drive for personal and professional growth and breadth of experience in developing people and organizations which will be a key force in driving ZenDev’s mission and business strategy. She will be responsible for the optimization of ZenDev’s overall operating capabilities, employ strategies to maximize customer satisfaction, and manage business development and marketing initiatives.
“Tabitha coming on board ZenDev has been a serendipitous force that we are excited to embrace,” said Dan Konzen, CEO. Tabitha has a BS in Business Management as well as an MBA and is also credentialed in Salesforce, Jira, Calabrio, HTML, CSS, PHP, and SQL.
“Joining ZenDev is an honor, and the cumulative aspect of my experience has made this more than a perfect match for the organization, I have truly felt empowered and the entire experience of coming aboard has definitely been serendipitous,” says Tabitha Thornhill, COO. Tabitha continues “realizing a life goal, never stop believing, never be afraid to re-create yourself and never be ashamed that you have so many experiences! Someday you'll find they all led you to the right place!”
About ZenDev
ZenDev improves people and their businesses. They love helping people do remarkable things, whether developing themselves, launching a new venture, or making an existing company even better. They do this through strategic coaching and consulting, risk management and insurance, and course offerings related to growth.
For more information about ZenDev or its subsidiary ZenDev Insurance, visit its website at www.ZenDevco.com | www.ZenDevInsurance.com
