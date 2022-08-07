NAT drive for key area to commence at 15:30 today

MACAU, August 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a report from Zhuhai this morning (7 August) that a case tested positive for COVID-19 by nucleic acid test (NAT) has recent travel records between Macao and Zhuhai. Although the case has tested negative in the last dozen times of nucleic acid tests in Macao before 4 August, the risk of transmission in the areas where the case lives and works cannot be ruled out. Therefore, a nucleic acid testing drive will be launched for the key area where the case’s workplace is situated, so as to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community.

To this effect, individuals in the following key area are required to undergo a nucleic acid test between 15:30 and 24:00 on 7 August; those who have already participated in the NAT drive for key groups today need not repeat the test.

The targets of this NAT drive for key area include:

People who live or work in the area surrounded by Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro, Rua de Viseu, Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira, Avenida do Estádio, Rua do Desporto, Rua do Regedor, Rua da Ponte Negra and Avenida Olímpica;

People who have stayed at the above place(s) for more than half an hour on or after 3 August, especially those who have visited the bakery inside GRAND MART.

Taking into account the high risk of infection in the area, infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT drive.

According to the Centre, a text message will be sent to people living in the key area reminding them to book for the nucleic acid test. If the NAT is not performed as required, the health code will be changed to a yellow code on the next day. The above target individuals may schedule for the NAT via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

To cooperate with this NAT drive, in addition to the existing sampling stations that have been operating today, the Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C, Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion, and Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago) will also be deployed as NAT stations, and there will be mobile NAT buses to provide sampling services at The Affiliated School of the University of Macau and the Taipa Central Park (near Edf. Nova Taipa Garden). All NAT stations in Macao will extend their opening hours until midnight tonight.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, targets of this NAT drive must first perform a rapid antigen self-test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.